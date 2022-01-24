Broward Center Presents Free All Abilities Events In January And February

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce the first two events of its All Abilities Series in 2022. With engaging arts experiences, the All Abilities Series features inclusive, free interactive virtual events for families to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Everyone is welcome to participate and no prior experience is needed.

Participants have an opportunity to revive their creativity for the New Year with Arts and Crafts with Young At Art on Saturday, January 29 at 11 a.m. Join Emily Emond, Artist and Educator at Young At Art Museum, as she takes participants through a fun, hands-on artistic experience using fabric as the main medium. Step by step, participants will learn how to compose a picture using abstract shapes cut from various fabrics and even old clothing. The list of supplies for this project and the Zoom link to join the session are available on the Broward Center's website at https://bit.ly/3zZpgwY.

People who love to sing, or just listen in, are invited to enjoy the spirit of friendship and love in anticipation of Valentine's Day by joining a virtual Valentine's Day Performance and Sing-Along with the Broward Center Spotlights and Adult Cabaret on Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m. Artist-In-Residence Tammy Holder will lead the Broward Center's youth and adult ensemble as participants join in. The Zoom link to join the session is on the Broward Center's website at https://bit.ly/3KeBAOw.

These free virtual events for the neurodiverse community are funded by the Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD (Center for Autism & Related Disabilities) for their continued in-kind support.

