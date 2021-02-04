Broadway In Miami Returns This Fall To The Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America are anticipating the return of live Broadway programming to Miami in the fall of 2021. The 15th season showcases the best of touring Broadway in the Ziff Ballet Opera House, including the following productions:

HADESTOWN - September 28 - October 3, 2021

HAIRSPRAY - December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - February 15-20, 2022

ANASTASIA - March 22 -27, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - May 31 - June 5, 2022

"The Arsht Center is pleased to announce that Broadway will be back in Miami after the industry was forced to pause for more than a year," said Johann Zietsman, Arsht Center president and CEO. "We have been working closely with our partners at Broadway Across America to present this beloved series for our community in the safest way possible. Since we re-opened for limited events in November 2020, the Arsht Center has tested and implemented new measures for the safety and peace of mind of our guests, staff and artists. We will continue to work with medical advisors and officials as conditions evolve to develop and share new recommendations prior to Broadway's return. We can't wait to celebrate the magic of Broadway with our Miami audiences starting this fall."

"We have been working diligently with producers, booking agents, and other national tour representatives to reschedule these shows on the Broadway in Miami season," said Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America. "We are proud to have preserved most of the originally-scheduled Broadway in Miami season shows, and we are so grateful for the support of our subscribers and members who have remained steadfast awaiting the return of Broadway to Miami."

The new Broadway in Miami season is presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

While the protocols are evolving, the Adrienne Arsht Center and Broadway Across America are working in collaboration with federal, state, city and county health authorities and medical advisors from FIU Academic Health System to further guide our plans and welcome you back for Broadway next season with safety and health as a priority. The Arsht Center has already made updates - such as digital ticketing, touchless fixtures, enhanced air filtration and an increased number of hand-sanitizing stations - and will share further enhanced safety protocols with plenty of time prior to your first arrival at the Center. All updates will also be shared at arshtcenter.org/covid-19. We've been working hard to ensure that when you return to the Arsht Center, your experience is better than ever!

Season ticket prices for the five-show subscription package range from *$191 to $764. To become a season ticket holder, visit arshtcenter.org, or call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587. Priority group seating for groups of 10+ may be arranged by calling the Arsht Center at 786.468.2326. Subscriptions are available now via arshtcenter.org.

Current season ticket holders will automatically be moved into the new show dates. Ticketholders can access their new performance dates and times by going online http://www.arshtcenter.org/account/login or by calling the box office at (305) 949-6722. As previously announced, Wicked is currently postponed.

Subscribers should be aware that the value of their tickets is safe. If anything is to change for any reason and a subscription has been paid in full, a credit, refund or donation opportunity for the value of the subscription will be available.