Brian Evans Comes to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Brian Evans Comes to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Next Month

Brian Evans brings his big band to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. in a concert produced by The Maui Celebrity Series.

Labeled by Grammy Magazine as "one of the most relevant crooners in the style of Sinatra of this generation," Evans performed 377 shows at The Desert Inn in Las Vegas, once home to Sinatra, and recorded the first live album from the venue. His version of Sinatra's "New York, New York," has millions of views on YouTube and more than two billion views on TikTok. In his concert at Aventura, he will be backed by Grammy® Award-winning musical director Gary Anderson, who is known for his work with Sinatra.

Evans' music is produced by Narada Michael Walden, legendary producer of Whitney Houston, George Michael and Elton John. A successful songwriter and novelist, Evans has a 150-song catalog that continues to be licensed for shows ranging from the Netflix series "BoJack Horseman" to "So You Think You Can Dance."

Sports fans know of Evans work through his song "At Fenway," which was added to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the music video for his "It's A Beautiful Game," which is broadcast in over 2,000 soccer fields across the world.

As a performer, Evans has opened concerts for such stars as Frankie Valli, Dionne Warwick, Jay Leno, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Roseanne Barr, among others. He worked with Joan Rivers, Bob Saget and Louie Anderson and was booked to open for all three at the time of their passing.

Before turning to singing, Evans enjoyed an acting career landing his first national television commercial as a teenager, followed by a role in the Charles Bronson film Death Wish IV. Soon he was cast in the role as "Keanu," on the hit television show, Full House, followed by a role in the New Line Cinema film Book of Love.

Evans is returning to the concert stage after several years following the passing of his mother who died tragically when her sleep apnea was not properly addressed in the hospital. After years of Evans' advocacy, hospital policy nationwide was changed to make certain that sleep apnea patients are provided wristbands and is now one of the first questions a hospital asks prior to a patient being admitted.

Evans is now ready to go back in the spotlight with his intimate concert at Aventura as he works on a new album. Tickets are $45-$125 with those purchasing tickets in rows A or B invited to a post-show meet and greet.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter.




Cast & Company Announced For Miamis Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED Photo
Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Fes Photo
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE Photo
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR. Photo
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish LifeEleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life
April 6, 2023

 'The Last Survivor,' a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami.
