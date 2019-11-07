BWW Review: THE WOLVES at Adrienne Arsht Center

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Stuart Meltzer is making its South Florida premiere October 31 through November 17, 2019 by Zoetic Stage at Adrienne Arsht Center's Carnival Studio.

The Wolves is not for the weak-hearted or the easily offended. This new work is highly theatrical and very raw. The Wolves speaks the gritty truth. It is easy to see how it is one of the most anticipated titles in the current American theater season. The Wolves has a in-your-face attitude toward life and never sugar coats its truth.

The Wolves, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, centers on the lives and experiences of nine high school girls through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups, using their team and relationships as a metaphor for survival in 21st Century America. Different personalities and backgrounds clash, as these young women navigate being a teenager living in America today.

The talented cast made it feel as if the audience was overhearing a conversation rather than watching a performance. As the audience surrounds the "field" on all sides you can't escape the conversations. With no intermission, it is a 90 min fast-paced dialogue that dealt with issues very appropriate to today.

October 31-November 17, 2019 at various times

The Wolves - South Florida Premiere!

By Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

Carnival Studio Theater

Tickets: $50, $55*

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.





