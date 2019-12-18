BWW Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN on the Norwegian Encore is Fun for the Whole Family!

Norwegian Cruise Line just debuted the Norwegian Encore in Miami, as a part of its Breakaway Plus-class line of ships. In addition to multiple restaurants, bars, lounges, and entertainment venues, the Encore also stages a production of hit UK musical The Choir of Man.

The Choir of Man is the perfect show for both theater lovers and audience members who are wary of musicals. The 90-minute show is the perfect balance of Broadway-caliber performers coupled with hit songs that everyone in the family will love. You don't need to love The Phantom of the Opera or Evita to appreciate this musical, as it is inviting to all ages and levels of musical goers!

The audience on a cruise is much different than an audience seeing a musical in New York City, so staging The Choir of Man aboard the Encore makes perfect sense. The show, which is set entirely in a pub, is not your typical song and dance musical. It is comprised of cast of men who are able to perform pub tunes, folk, Broadway, to classic rock. The set does not change, minus a few pieces, and the actors on stage are also the musicians.

The cast sings songs from Katy Perry's Teenage Dream to Jimmy Buffet's Pina Colada (a perfect fit for cruisers) and they are able to seamlessly mold all of the songs together to fit the storyline. The show has a simple message: pubs are sacred spaces where men learn how to open up and connect with their emotions surrounded by friendly faces. It's a great message and the show is filled with a lot of heart. Every one of the men up on the stage know how to own a number and have their own personal style that makes each song unique and fun. From tap dancing to piano playing, the show's stars are multi-talented performers who make The Choir of Man special.

Another great part of the show, that fits in well with the cruise atmosphere, is it's interactivity. The cast bring willing audience members on stage to sing to during certain songs, and they even hand out beer to the crowd! The Choir of Man allows for people of all ages to have fun and connect with the story through popular songs and talented performers who command the stage.

If you are traveling on the Norwegian Encore, you have to go see The Choir of Man. It will be 90 minutes that leaves you smiling and singing along to the songs long after the show ends!





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories