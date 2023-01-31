BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

BARCLAY Performing Arts presents its final show of the fall 2023 season, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. in the Lake Park Black Box at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park. Boca Raton audiences can also see this show for free on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the courtyard of Somerset Courtyard Shoppes (8903 Glades Road).

This is BARCLAY's inaugural performance at the Kelsey Theater. BARCLAY Performing Arts recently expanded its programming from its Boca Raton studio, offering classes in partnership with the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Based on Rick Riordan's bestselling book The Lightning Thief, this musical features a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be performed by BARCLAYS's JB Company, an audition-only cohort of young performers between the ages of 9 and 18. Students in the JB Company complete advanced studies in acting, voice, dance and performance.

Tickets for the Kelsey Theater performance are $22 and can be purchased at barclaysperformingarts.com.