Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Screens Award-Winning HAPPENING

Fresh from wins at film festivals around the world, Happening comes to the Aventura International Film Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Winner of the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival and best film honors from the International Cinephile Society Awards and Lumiere Awards, Happening is directed by Audrey Diwan who won the "Directors to Watch" and "New Voices/New Visions Grand Jury Prize" at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Rated R, the film is shown in French with English subtitles and follows a bright young Parisian college student in 1963 who becomes pregnant and sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, she resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain and risk prison to do so.

The film has received wide-spread critical acclaim including from Rolling Stone that declared Happening as "the most urgent movie of 2022" that "has gone from international sensation to a call to arms."

Anamaria Vartolomei, the film's star, has been honored with awards for her role from César Awards, Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards, Dublin International Film Festival, International Cinephile Society Awards and Lumiere Awards.

Admired film expert Shelly Isaacs curates the series and hosts each film with an introduction and a post-screening discussion. Isaacs is known for his Cafe Cinematheque programs at many venues throughout South Florida. He enjoyed a 30-plus year career as a creative director/writer specializing in creating print ads, commercials and trailers for feature films, TV and radio studios. He teaches foreign-language film appreciation in the Life Long Learning Society at FAU and FIU. In 2009, Isaacs launched Cinematheque at Sea and served as the film expert for Celebrity Cruise Lines at The Cannes International Film Festival.

The Aventura International Film Series continues with Hit the Road (Dec. 13), Lost Illusions (Jan. 10), Petite Maman (Feb. 7) and three yet-to-be-announced films (March 7, April 4 and May 16).

Screenings are general admission with the lobby doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.