Artikal Sound System Releases New Single: “When I Wanna” With Little Stranger

Today Artikal Sound System has released their new single featuring Little Stranger "When I Wanna." The new song, out now, drops ahead of their album Welcome to Florida due out February 1, 2022 on the tastemaker and iconic record label Controlled Substance Sound Labs. Welcome to Florida will be available everywhere you stream music. Pre-Save and Pre-Order here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/welcome-to-florida



With the new song Artikal Sound System seamlessly hones their emerging sound that can be heard throughout the forthcoming album. The newest single "When I Wanna" features a stellar collaboration with the Philadelphia based hip hop duo, Little Stranger. The two rising bands kindle a seductive vibe with the new song. Artikal Sound System comments, "You can get high on lots of things... This song is less a smoking tune and more about getting high on each other. Weed is just the perfect trap to lay to seduce a lover." "When I Wanna" is out now and available everywhere, save and download here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/when-i-wanna.



Honing their sound which brings an R&B twist to the reggae-rock genre, the band worked with the renowned reggae-rock producer Danny Kalb on Welcome to Florida. They recorded at both Chris Montague's home studio Oceanside Audio in Boynton Beach, FL, at the band's good friend Dean Fishback's studio Seven Hills in Lauderhill, FL. Logan Rex spent a few days up at White Star Studio outside Charlottesville, VA laying down the vocals.



Artikal Sound System is Chris Montague (guitar), Fabian Acuña (bass), Christopher Cope (keys), Adam Kampf (drums), and Logan Rex (vocals). Together on the album, they have created a sound that is edgy and raw with emotion but presented with an authentic voice that is based on life events and fused with personal feelings. To date, Artikal Sound System has released 5 songs off the album. New music includes "When I Wanna," "Stayed," "Spiritual Broadcaster," ft. The Elovaters, "Dissolve" and "You're An Asshole."



Ever such the road warriors, Artikal Sound System have graced the stage with fan celebrated artists like Dirty Heads, Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs and The Elovaters. And have been included on influential festival rosters including Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, Reggae in the Rockies, Gasparilla Festival, Summerfest, and California Roots: BAJA Sessions. The band is excited for their 2022 tour, select dates are listed below and check out the complete tour here.



