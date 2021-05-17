Arsht Center's Annual Pride Celebration Returns With Live Performances, June 26

The Adrienne Arsht Center has announced the return of CommuniTea Dance, its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration, on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For its fourth installment, CommuniTea Dance will be presented as a reimagined in-person event directly on the Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House stage.

CommuniTea Dance will feature a stellar lineup of South Florida-based LGBTQ+ artists, including international superstar DJ Citizen Jane, choreographers Alaina Andersen (of Miami City Ballet) and Randolph Ward (creative director of RTW Dance Productions), plus a soul-inspired rock 'n' roll concert by Patrick & The Swayzees that will make audiences twist and shout!

Tickets to CommuniTea Dance are $15* and can be purchased now at arshtcenter.org or by calling the Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722. Audience members will be socially distanced while comfortably seated at tables of up to four guests on one of the largest performing arts stages in the country.