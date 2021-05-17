Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arsht Center's Annual Pride Celebration Returns With Live Performances, June 26

Communitea Dance invites the community to close out National Pride Month with an intimate evening celebrating local LGBTQ+ music and dance.

May. 17, 2021  

The Adrienne Arsht Center has announced the return of CommuniTea Dance, its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration, on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For its fourth installment, CommuniTea Dance will be presented as a reimagined in-person event directly on the Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House stage.

CommuniTea Dance will feature a stellar lineup of South Florida-based LGBTQ+ artists, including international superstar DJ Citizen Jane, choreographers Alaina Andersen (of Miami City Ballet) and Randolph Ward (creative director of RTW Dance Productions), plus a soul-inspired rock 'n' roll concert by Patrick & The Swayzees that will make audiences twist and shout!

Tickets to CommuniTea Dance are $15* and can be purchased now at arshtcenter.org or by calling the Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722. Audience members will be socially distanced while comfortably seated at tables of up to four guests on one of the largest performing arts stages in the country.


