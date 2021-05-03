Arscht Center Announcing The Tenth Anniversary Season Of THEATER UP CLOSE

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts has announced its lineup for the 10th anniversary season of THEATER UP CLOSE created in collaboration with Zoetic Stage and City Theatre. The Arsht Center's Theater Up Close series returns with five extraordinary productions, including one world premiere and two South Florida premieres.

In just a decade, THEATER UP CLOSE has become a showcase for Miami actors and playwrights as well as an opportunity for the community to enjoy critically-acclaimed new work from around the country. The series has long reflected South Florida's vibrant theater community by its ongoing collaborations with local theater companies Zoetic Stage and City Theatre, earning 42 Carbonell Awards and 112 nominations.

The Center is proud to have presented a total of 52 productions with an almost entirely local cast and crew as part of the Theater Up Close series. The series has included 13 plays by local playwrights, 12 world premiere productions and 17 South Florida premiere productions since its inception.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative to showcase some of the incredible theater South Florida has to offer with the tenth anniversary of our award-winning THEATER UP CLOSE series," said Liz Wallace, vice president of programming at the Arsht Center. "We are proud to have preserved most of the originally-scheduled THEATER UP CLOSE season shows, and we are so grateful to our artistic partners at Zoetic Stage and City Theatre for being able to safely bring back the irreplaceable experience of live theater for audiences to relish once again."

Five-show subscription packages are available now starting at the early bird rate of $169* until June 11. Packages after June 11 start at $194. Subscriptions can be purchased now through the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org. Tickets for individual performances will be announced at a later date.