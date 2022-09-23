Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Nunziata To Perform With South Florida Symphony Orchestra On October 10

This soul-stirring, memory-nudging concert will celebrate the wondrous music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and more.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Dubbed "America's new romantic singing sensation," Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based tenor Anthony Nunziata will join the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to kick off the John Knox Village Symphony Pops Series on Monday, October 10, at 7 pm.

This soul-stirring, memory-nudging concert will celebrate the wondrous music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and more with such beloved songs as Once in a Lifetime, Come Rain or Come Shine, Just in Time, That's Amore, Can't Help Falling in Love, Unchained Melody and The Prayer.

Tickets for the concert at the John Knox Village Cultural Arts Center (The Pavilion at Westlake), 499 SW 3rd Street in Pompano Beach (33060), are only $20 for JKV residents and $26 for nonresidents. Residents, call Life Enrichment at 954.783.4039; nonresidents should visit Eventbrite or www.johnknoxvillage.com to purchase tickets.

Hailed by BroadwayWorld for capturing "the authentic songwriting passion of a young Billy Joel with the soulfulness of Ed SHeeran," Anthony Nunziata has performed over 400 concerts in the past decade, headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls, jazz clubs and private events across the country and around the world. Described as "an explosion of love and entertainment," he recently co-headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. His debut jazz/pop release The Love Album is now available on all streaming services. For more information, please visit www.anthonynunziata.com.

Since being founded 25 years ago by Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) has developed into a superlative cultural institution serving all of South Florida, ranging from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, to Monroe County. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to community engagement, the SFSO brings vibrancy and innovation and strengthens public commitment to the arts. Recent milestones include recognition in Broward County as a 'Major Cultural Institution,' one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored; and the Symphony has been recognized as a "Special Presentations Partner" with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, please visit www.southfloridasymphony.org.

More than its fantastic location and the future security it provides with options galore, John Knox Village is the life plan community of choice for those seeking a relaxed, upscale South Florida beach vibe-with endless possibilities to enhance fitness and well-being. For more than 50 years, it has set the bar high when it comes to delivering an all-inclusive resort lifestyle where residents can experience each day to the fullest. For more information, please visit www.johnknoxvillage.com.


