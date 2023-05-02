Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will continue its milestone 35th anniversary season with David Auburn's Proof playing May 17 - June 4, 2023. Performances will take place Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org

An enigmatic woman, her brilliant father, and an unanticipated suitor. After the discovery of a groundbreaking proof, Catherine is confronted with the question of how much of her mathematician father's brilliance did she inherit - and is that the only thing he passed on to her? Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, David Auburn's Proof is a moving exploration of the nature of genius, women in mathematics, and father-daughter relationships. This production will mark the play's first professional Miami production in over 20 years.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, Proof stars Michael McKenzie as Robert, Jessica Sanford as Catherine, Daniel Llaca as Hal and Stephanie White as Claire.

"Considered one of the finest plays written in the past 25 years, it's an honor to present Proof to South Florida audiences in our intimate 300-seat theatre," said Arisco. "Character driven, with excellent writing, this production is an opportunity for this killer company to sink their teeth into an incredible script. Proof is a must-see for true theater lovers."

The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Technical Direction and Scenic Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Alex Bonilla (Sound Design) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Design).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $125. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, June 4. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Keep up with all updates on Proof and join the conversation by following Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre, YouTube @actorsplayhousecg and Twitter @apmiracle.