Actors' Playhouse Works To Cultivate Creativity With New STORIES THAT CONNECT US ALL Series

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre wants to cultivate creativity during the virus (COVID-19) crisis with a new "Stories That Connect Us All" creative writing series.

The company is asking writers from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties to put their COVID-19 pandemic experiences to paper to record these unprecedented times in history. All submissions must be in monologue or third-person storytelling form, not multi-character, and under eight minutes long. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2020. Detailed guidelines and submission information is available online at https://www.actorsplayhouse.org/introducing-pandemic-monologues-stories-series/

"The virus crisis highlights the growing need for creativity in today's society," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "We need the creativity of public-health professionals to develop strategies for limiting the spread of the virus. We need the creativity of doctors and scientists to develop a vaccine. And we also need the creativity of writers to keep a record of what's happening - for the sake of history."

The goal of the "Stories That Connect Us All" creative writing series is to gather creative, funny, compelling, honest and unique pieces. The team at Actors' Playhouse plans to select top submissions and invite the writers to perform their stories for the public once it is safe to resume operations at the Miracle Theatre.





