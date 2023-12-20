Actors' Playhouse Reveals Cast And Creative Team For LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

Actors' Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for Legally Blonde The Musical playing January 31 - February 25, 2024 at the Miracle Theatre. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the coming-of-age story of Broadway's brightest heroine.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde is an invigorating gift of musical fun, wrapped up with a snappy pink bow! Elle Woods is the southern California co-ed cutie who is accustomed to getting what she wants. When her boyfriend, Warner, calls it off because she is not serious about her future, Elle turns her attention from fashion to the books and enrolls in Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle proves that kindness and compassion never go out of style. This high-energy show was written by Heather Hach with a catchy score with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

The show stars Becca Andrews as Elle Woods. Making her Actors' Playhouse debut, Miss Andrews is no stranger to the role having starred in several regional productions of Legally Blonde throughout the United States.

As Paulette Bonafonte, the beautician who encourages Elle to be true to herself and her natural hair color, Actors' Playhouse is happy to welcome back Heather Jane Rolff who last appeared at the Miracle Theatre as Rusty in the 2008 production of Footloose (Carbonell Award nomination).

Actors' Playhouse alum and Dear Evan Hansen Broadway star Stephen Christopher Anthony returns home to play Emmett Forrest the Harvard teaching assistant who sees Elle's true potential. Alexander Zenoz plays the handsome but self-centered Warner Huntington III, Elle's college boyfriend. Michael Dean Morgan is the formidable Professor Callahan. Hana Slevin is cast as the prestige-seeking Vivienne Kensington, Elle's nemesis. Stephanie White whips us into shape as the fitness queen, Brooke Wyndam. As Pilar, Margo and Serena, the melodic voices of Whitney Renee, Nicolette Hernandez and Camryn Handler will harmonize as Elle's' trusted muses.

Rounding out the company are Diego Klock-Pérez, David Nick Alea, Zach Eisenberg (Dance Captain), Taylor Hilt Mitchell, Hugo E. Moreno, Jessica Sanford, AJ Cola, Corinne Holland, Melanie Johnston, Faythe Kelly, Regan White, Robert Ayala, and Piper Loebach.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the creative team for Legally Blonde includes Associate Direction and Choreography by Sarah Crane, Musical Direction by Nick Guerrero, Assistant Musical Direction by Jacob Randall Holmes, Scenic Design by Brandon Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell and Reidar Sorensen, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Stage Management by Amy London.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, BACARDÍ U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, Quality Inn Miami South, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $100. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting Click Here, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on Click Here.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, January 31 and Thursday, February 1 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, February 25. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m., and select Saturdays at 2 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, February 7 at 2 p.m.

