Actors' Playhouse Raises $135,000 At The 29th Annual Reach For The Stars Virtual Gala Auction

The gala was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, went virtual to celebrate this year's 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

One of the most anticipated events on the South Florida social calendar, the gala auction in typical times is celebrated at the Miracle Theatre with 600 guests, an auditorium full of items up for bid, and an array of tasting stations provided by 30+ of Coral Gables' finest restaurants. This year was different due to the pandemic, but the show must go on - and so it did thanks to very special donors and guests.

Hosted by Actors' Playhouse Chairman of the Board Dr. Lawrence E. Stein, Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein, Artistic Director David Arisco and Children's Theatre Director Earl Maulding, this year's virtual gala was free and open to the public on YouTube Live. More than 2,000 guests (and counting) tuned in for the grand event that featured celebrity appearances and performances by International Superstar Gloria Estefan, Tony Award-winning Actress Rachel Bay Jones, Stage, Film and TV Star Danny Pino, Broadway Leading Lady Janet Dacal, FOX's So You Think You Can Dance Finalist Gino Cosculluela, New York Actor/Singer Don Seward and the company's 2012 cast of Next to Normal. A special mixology session by Bacardi provided the pre-show entertainment.

The popular auction is the major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse, a 501© (3) nonprofit organization. This year's funds of $135,000 will be dedicated to operations during the post-pandemic recovery period. The coronavirus has had a devastating economic impact on America's arts sector, and Actors' Playhouse needs the community's support now more than ever to keep the spotlight on a bright future.

Headlining this year's auction was a one-year lease for a 2021 Lexus RX 350 courtesy of the gala's presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall. Other signature prizes included extravagant voyages provided by Azamara, a dream trip to España courtesy of the Tourist Office of Spain, airfare provided by member airlines of the Star Alliance network, worldwide hotel travel courtesy of InterContinental Hotel Miami and Hyatt Regency, the Everglades Penthouse Suite at The Biltmore, fabulous jewelry, golf packages, fine art, sports collectors items, spa visits and more.

With the close of a successful 29th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, Actors' Playhouse is already planning next year's milestone 30th anniversary Reach for the Stars Gala in 2021. For additional information on how to get involved contact the Actors' Playhouse Development Office at 305.444.9293, extension 609 or visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.

