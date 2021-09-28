Actors' Playhouse Raises $125,000 At The 30th Annual Reach For The Stars Virtual Gala Auction

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, went virtual to celebrate the milestone 30th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Hosted by Actors' Playhouse Chairman of the Board Dr. Lawrence E. Stein, Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein and Artistic Director David Arisco, this year's virtual gala was free and open to the public on YouTube Live. Guests from around the globe tuned in for the grand event that featured celebrity appearances and an inside look at Actors' Playhouse - South Florida's award-winning professional regional theatre company.

Headlining this year's auction was a one-year lease for a 2022 Lexus RX 350 courtesy of the gala's presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall. Signature prizes included extravagant voyages provided by Azamara, a dream trip to Spain courtesy of Air Europa and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, and much more - all contributed on behalf of the theatre. The generous support of the following Gala VIP Sponsors insured that the major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse, a 501© (3) nonprofit organization, was a smashing success: AT&T, Baptist Health South Florida, Bradesco BAC Florida Bank, First Horizon, First National Bank of South Miami, FPL, Lennox International and Waste Management.

This year's funds of $125,000 will be dedicated to youth programming and operations during the pandemic recovery period. The coronavirus has had a devastating economic impact on America's arts sector, and Actors' Playhouse appreciates the community's support now more than ever to keep the spotlight on a bright future.

"Actors' Playhouse is grateful for the friendship and outstanding support from our global business partners year after year for this major fundraising event," said Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein. "We look forward to having the community join us on April 30, 2022 for the 31st Gala Auction, which we plan to celebrate in-person at the beautiful Miracle Theatre."

To learn more about Actors' Playhouse, visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.