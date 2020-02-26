Actors' Playhouse Announces Complete Cast of Lerner And Loewe's CAMELOT

Actors' Playhouse has announced the complete cast for its production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot playing March 18 - April 12, 2020 at the Miracle Theatre.

The cast will be led by Britt Michael Gordon as King Arthur, Kayleen Seidl as Guenevere and Nick Fitzer as Lancelot with Sean Patrick Doyle as Mordred. Taylor Hilt Mitchell as Sir Sagramore, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Sir Dinadan, Leah Sessa as Lady Elaine, Clay Cartland as Sir Lionel, Kaléa Leverette as Lady Catherine, Diana D'Ambrosio as Lady Anne and Orlando Rodriguez as Tom of Warwick comprise the ensemble.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is the duo's fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that lead to a film version, and numerous revivals in New York, London and across the globe. Its Original Broadway Cast Album topped the charts for 60 weeks, with a rich score boasting such gems as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "The Lusty Month of May," and of course, "Camelot."

An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the perfect Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

This production is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco and features musical direction by David Nagy, choreography by Taylor Hilt Mitchell, scenic design by Gene Seyffer, lighting design by Eric Nelson, sound design by Shaun Mitchell, costume design by Ellis Tillman, properties design by Jodi Dellaventura, and fight choreography by Burton Tedesco.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.





