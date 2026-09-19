ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA Opens 2026–2027 Season

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida opens its 2026-2027 season with two performances of a wide-ranging program of classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The season-opening program will be presented Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale and Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Aventura.

A pre-show discussion will be held 30 minutes before each performance, beginning at 7 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale and 4:30 p.m. in Aventura. The discussions will give audience members additional insight into the choreography, music and artistic history behind the program's repertoire.

Presented under the artistic direction of Maestro Vladimir Issaev, Program I: Classical and Neo-Classical Ballets brings together five distinctive works: Vicente Nebrada's Pentimento, Asaf Messerer's Spring Waters, Issaev's Four Seasons, Lusian Hernandez's Corpus and the company premiere of Marius Petipa's Raymonda Grand Pas.

The program moves from lyrical neoclassicism and contemporary expression to the speed, precision and grandeur of the classical ballet tradition. Together, the works provide a showcase for the technical strength, musicality and dramatic range of Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's international company of professional dancers.

Vicente Nebrada's Pentimento

The program includes Pentimento by the late Venezuelan choreographer Vicente Nebrada, one of Latin America's most influential dance artists.

Known for choreography that combines the structure of classical ballet with expressive partnering, sculptural movement and Latin American theatricality, Nebrada created works that are both technically demanding and emotionally direct.

The title Pentimento refers to the visible trace of an earlier image beneath the surface of a painting-an artistic detail suggesting memory, transformation and layers of experience.

With its elegance, lyricism and distinctive movement vocabulary, Pentimento reflects Nebrada's important contribution to the development of ballet in Latin America and internationally.

Asaf Messerer's Spring Waters

Spring Waters is an exhilarating display of speed, strength and trust between two dancers. Choreographed by renowned ballet master Asaf Messerer and set to music by Sergei Rachmaninoff, the pas de deux is celebrated for its sweeping lifts, airborne movement and sense of unstoppable momentum.

The dancers appear to surge across the stage with the force and freshness of rushing water. Behind the work's apparent freedom is extremely demanding choreography requiring exact timing, secure partnering and exceptional athletic control.

Short, vivid and immediately engaging, Spring Waters has become a favorite with ballet audiences because of its combination of romantic musicality and breathtaking physical daring.

Vladimir Issaev's Four Seasons

Issaev's Four Seasons is set to music from Giuseppe Verdi's grand opera Les Vêpres Siciliennes. Originally created for the Mariinsky Theatre, the ballet interprets the changing seasons through a series of carefully constructed dances and pas de deux.

Rather than presenting a literal narrative, the choreography uses musicality, changing moods and contrasting movement to suggest the individual character of winter, spring, summer and fall.

Each section creates its own atmosphere while contributing to a larger meditation on change, renewal and the passage of time. The work allows the company's dancers to demonstrate classical refinement, expressive partnering and the ability to respond to the dramatic richness of Verdi's score.

Lusian Hernandez's Corpus

The evening's contemporary selection is Corpus, an expressive work by choreographer Lusian Hernandez. First introduced during the pandemic, the ballet now returns to the stage for a broader audience.

Through a contemporary movement vocabulary, Corpus examines the expressive possibilities of the human body and the ways dancers communicate through physical form, energy and space. Its grounded, modern style creates a compelling contrast with the program's classical and neoclassical works.

The return of Corpus also reflects Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's commitment to supporting contemporary choreographic voices and presenting works shaped by recent artistic and human experience.

Company Premiere of Raymonda Grand Pas

The performance concludes with Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's company premiere of Raymonda Grand Pas, featuring Marius Petipa's celebrated choreography set to Alexander Glazunov's richly orchestrated score.

Drawn from the grand tradition of late-19th-century Russian ballet, Raymonda Grand Pas is known for its regal elegance, formal beauty and demanding classical technique.

The choreography includes featured variations, refined partnering and ensemble passages that require precision, coordination and a strong sense of classical style.

Glazunov's score gives the ballet a distinctive musical richness, while Petipa's choreography provides opportunities for principal dancers and the ensemble to display balance, control, clean footwork and individual artistry.

As the program's finale, Raymonda Grand Pas brings the performance to a brilliant conclusion and marks an important addition to the company's classical repertoire.

Performance Information

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: Program I - Classical and Neo-Classical Ballets

Fort Lauderdale performance

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Pre-show discussion: 7 p.m.

Performance: 7:30 p.m.

Amaturo Theater

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW Fifth Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets may be purchased at www.BrowardCenter.org or by calling the Broward Center box office at 954-462-0222.

Aventura performance

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Pre-show discussion: 4:30 p.m.

Performance: 5 p.m.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street

Aventura, FL 33180

Tickets may be purchased at www.AventuraCenter.org or by calling the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office at 954-660-6307.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through the venues' official websites or box offices.

For additional information about Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, visit www.ArtsBalletTheatre.org or call 305-947-3998.

Programs, casting and performance information are subject to change.

About Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

Founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida is one of South Florida's leading professional ballet companies.

Now entering its 29th season, the company presents classical masterpieces, neoclassical works and contemporary choreography performed by accomplished dancers from around the world.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida is committed to making professional dance accessible to the community through mainstage performances, educational programs, school presentations, workshops, sensory-inclusive performances and public outreach.

The company is headquartered at 15939 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 10 Hrs 12 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link