ALICE IN WONDERLAND A Musical CIRQUE Adventure is Coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center This Summer

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the South Florida premiere of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A Musical CIRQUE Adventure, a non-verbal spectacle perfect for all ages, for a limited run of two performances on July 28 at 8 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. in the Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House. This summer, fans of the beloved story are invited to follow Alice down the rabbit hole to Wonderland, where she will embark on a series of wild circus adventures! Guests will experience seeing all their favorite characters come to life on stage, including The White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat, The Blue Caterpillar and The Queen of Hearts, played by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, dancers and contortionists. The all-star cast has appeared in Cirque du Soleil, films such as The Greatest Showman and TV shows such as “America’s Got Talent.”

Tickets to ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A Musical CIRQUE Adventure are $39-$100* and may be purchased at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

The cast of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A Musical CIRQUE Adventure will perform to a live, original score starring LC Powell (@mxlcpowell), a multi-Grammy® and Emmy® winning creative with work spanning two decades of film, television, recording, and stage, perhaps best known for their extensive vocal arranging and performance on Disney’s Phineas and Ferb. Mx. Powell serves as music director and contractor for clients including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Dreamworks, Cartoon Network, Disney and more. Other recent selected credits include Elena of Avalor, Disenchanted, Perry Mason, Hocus Pocus 2, Paul McCartney’s Egypt Station, Christmas on the Square with Dolly Parton, The Orville, Marvel’s WandaVision & Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe (vocal arranger & principal vocalist), Cherry, Q: Into The Storm, The Morning Show, Esther Povitsky’s Hot For My Name, Summer Camp Island & Close Enough for HBO Max (vocal director & contractor), Perfect Harmony, American Horror Story,Disenchantment, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s Say Something music video, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Passionate about humanitarianism and education, LC volunteers on numerous SAG-AFTRA committees and on the Board of Directors for the American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers (ASMAC.org). She enjoys her performances as a solo artist with symphony orchestras around the world, having also opened for Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Lyle Lovett, Bob Newhart, Howie Mandel, and vocal directed, contracted and arranged for Michael Bubleì since 2015. Learn more at LC Powell — Official Website.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A Musical CIRQUE Adventure features an original score by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Quentin Chiappetta; and an opening poem narration by Vaughan Reilly from the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Lionsgate).

For more information on ALICE IN WONDERLAND, A Musical CIRQUE Adventure, please visit: http://alicethecirque.com.

