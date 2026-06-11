A HUMAN BEING DIED THAT NIGHT to Open at Willow Theatre from Boca Stage

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Boca Stage will return to its roots with A Human Being Died That Night, Nicolas Wright's searing and award-winning adaptation of Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela's powerful account of her interviews with South Africa's state-sanctioned mass murderer Eugene De Kock. The play will run at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton from December 4th through December 20th, 2026.

Eugene de Kock was a paid White political assassin nick-named “Prime Evil” for his crimes against anti-apartheid activists. While he was serving his multiple life sentences at Pretoria's C-Max prison, Black psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela went to interview him. As she attempts to unravel De Kock's psychology, their conversations – and the play - offer a rare, penetrating look at how one of the 20th century's bloodiest regimes came to be and the agonizing path toward healing and compassion.

A Human Being Died That Night - to be directed by Boca Stage founder Keith Garsson - will feature Carbonell and Silver Palm award-winner Rita Cole as psychologist Gobodo-Madikizela and veteran New York actor and South Florida favorite Steve Carroll as de Kock.

“This production perfectly highlights Boca Stage's signature style of intense, dark, and highly personal stage dramas,” Garsson says. “The play becomes its own mystery in terms of unraveling how a family man could justify such errant behavior. It is enthralling to see how there are no easy answers as the play becomes a cat-and-mouse chase burrowing into the dark recesses of our minds.”

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