Tim Dillon, Craig Robinson, Dane Cook, And Jeff Ross Announced For Destination Comedy Experience In Cancun

Just For Laughs has announced that ​​Just For Laughs Escapes is heading back to Cancun for more non-stop comedy in the sun between November 2-6, 2022. Collaborating once more with leading travel company, Pollen Presents, Just For Laughs will be taking over Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts to offer comedy fans from around the world a packed program of premium comedy experiences.

The highly anticipated, tropical comedy event will feature star-studded, stand up comedy, interactive events and original musical performances. Combining one of the world's most popular beach destinations with a powerhouse lineup of comedy, guests can look forward to performances from Dane Cook, Tim Dillon, Craig Robinson, Jeff Ross, Trash Tuesday and many more. Guests can also enjoy live comedy podcast recordings while relaxing by the pool and kick back at after-hours beach parties by The Goddam Comedy Jam starring Josh Adam Myers. Additional add-on experiences, such as boat parties, will also be available.

Comedy fans will be able take advantage of all the amenities of the Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts as part of their package. Situated on a 1.25-mile-long (2kms) white sand beachfront, this leading five star resort offers an extensive pool complex, waterpark, bowling alley, multiple restaurants, children's activities, sports bar, spa and wellness complex.

Celebrated as the world's largest international comedy festival, Just For Laughs has brought the industry's most iconic names to Montreal for nearly 40 years. As a mecca for both emerging and established comedians alike, JFL's events have featured the likes of Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Hannah Gadsby, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters, John Mulaney, Bo Burnham, Jo Koy, Amy Schumer, and countless others.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, and to stay up to date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news, visit Pollen's website.