Renaissance Announces Debut Tulum Event With Adam Beyer, Charlotte De Witte & More

The legendary British brand Renaissance presents its debut Tulum event at the spectacular Zamna Tulum on 4 January 2020, featuring an array of some of the world's most exciting electronic artists, playing over two stages. The event will also mark the Tulum debut for several leading artists.

The idyllic tropical paradise of Zamna Tulum is the perfect setting for Renaissance's Mexico debut. Set across two incredible jungle stages - the Arena and Island stages - the world-class venue is matched by the line-up.

On the Arena stage, Drumcode heavyweights Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg both make their Tulum debut. The Swedish techno artists will be joined by one of the most talked about artists of the past twelve months - Belgium techno sensation Charlotte de Witte who will play in Tulum for the first time. Also appearing on the Arena stage is SCI + TEC label boss Dubfire, and New York house icon, Danny Tenaglia.

Artists currently announced for the Island stage will be Austrian electronic duo HVOB, enigmatic Copenhagen trio WhoMadeWho, and eclectic, acclaimed German DJ and producer Robag Wruhme.

Further artists on both stages will be announced over the coming weeks.

Early bird Renaissance Tulum tickets at smarturl.it/Renaissance_Tulum





