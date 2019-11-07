Project Sound Heads to Tulum for New Years

Cult and long established promoters Project Sound invite you to spend the New Year with them, deep in the mystic jungle of Tulum, Mexico at their specially built new club, Templo Xunanha. This organic structure will come alive with Mayan spirits and world class sounds from Solomon, Maceo Plex, Ame, Dixon and a New Year's Eve line-up to be announced

Project Sound have been creating special, high quality events at the Riviera Maya for more than 12 years. They are always respectful of the magic of the Mayan land and put together tasteful line ups in unreal locations, always with a focus on world class sound and production. This year, they once again invite more of the world's best artists to a truly special location...

On January 5th, it's the turn of Solomun and his world-renowned +1 concept, which makes the trip over from its home in Ibiza and will see the Diynamic label founder play with Maceo Plex, the space techno pioneer behind the Ellum Audio label, all amongst the incredible nature of the jungle.

Then, on January 6th, masters of deep house emotions and Innervisions founders Âme and Dixon will play back-to-back for an extended all night set that will find them go into every corner of their record bags to serve up a truly enchanting set.

These three parties are set to be historic nights in the heart of the Mexican jungle that will be talked about for years to come.





Related Articles Shows View More Mexico Stories