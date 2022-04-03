Louis Whitaker Brings BROADWAY BACKWARDS To Puerto Vallarta at Act2PV

Louis Whitaker brings Broadway to Puerto Vallarta in his new cabaret show, Broadway Backwards! Louis Whitaker puts a whole new twist on your favorite Broadway show tunes. In this highly entertaining show, the handsome and talented Louis Whitaker sings your favorite Broadway show tunes that were originally written for a woman. Accompanied on the piano by Broadway Pianist, Brett Rowe, hilarity abounds, and these Broadway hits take on a whole new meaning when a boy sings them. Featuring songs such as Anything Goes, Broadway Baby, Tomorrow, Don't Rain on My Parade, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and many more, Louis shares his own personal journey through the great songs of musical theater.

"A feel good experience watching a professional musical career take-off! Louis Whitaker leaped on stage and gave audiences a 65 minute show packed full of well selected Broadway tunes and complimentary staging! Broadway Backwards is in fact the professional start of a promising cabaret crooner career that won't disappoint. Laced with some clever fast-paced lyric verses and some personal tender moments, it's no wonder audiences provided a well deserved standing ovation! Cheers to Brett on piano and the Red Room sound enhances the over-all production value! A must see for anyone who enjoys Broadway songs."

Louis Whitaker lives and works full time in Puerto Vallarta as a producer and performer. He is known for his world-class piano bar performances and intimate story telling. Find out more about Louis Whitaker on his website, thelouiswhitaker.com.