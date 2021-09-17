Ibiza Spirit In Cancun Announces Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Francesca Lombardo & More For Debut Experience

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced that they have joined forces with Ibizan powerhouse The Night League to bring you Ibiza Spirit. The experience will include seven days and nights of incredible events, pool parties and boat parties, and global DJs and clubbing brands, all helping to bring the spirit and culture of Ibiza to the famed beaches of Cancun, Mexico for a unique winter getaway.

Taking place from February 19-26, 2022, Ibiza Spirit will guide attendees from sunset to sunrise across five incredible venues, each featuring jaw-dropping bespoke production. The event is curated by renowned creative events agency The Night League who have defined modern clubbing with their award-winning Ibiza venues Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza.

Joining them on this week-long adventure will be more of Ibiza's best venues including legendary nightclub Amnesia and iconic daytime beach venues O Beach Ibiza and Blue Marlin Ibiza. These world-famous brands will be hosting nights at each of the different venues with world-class lineups, allowing attendees to create their own schedule for the week.

Featuring headline acts from across the world of electronic music, the phase one lineup includes performances from South African house hero Black Coffee, Bronx duo and Ibiza favorites The Martinez Brothers, Danish electronic staple Kölsch, beloved Italian artist Francesca Lombardo, English house duo CamelPhat, Hot Creations label boss Jamie Jones, and NY-born and LA-based DJ and producer Lauren Lane.

Additional acts on the lineup include Swiss-Chilean DJ and producer and Cadenza Records owner Luciano, rising London artist Michael Bibi, Italian techno and house artist Marco Faraone, UK export Nic Fanciulli, acclaimed UK act Eats Everything, underground house favorite Alisha, Manchester artist Solardo, eclectic house music creator Sidney Charles, and British DJ and producer Richy Ahmed.

Artists on the lineup who will be hosting events will include Black Coffee, CamelPhat, The Martinez Brothers, and Jamie Jones, who will bring his Paradise event series to Cancun. Guests can also experience legendary Ibiza parties like ANTS from Ushuaïa Ibiza, along with Do Not Sleep and Pyramid from Amnesia.

The full lineup will feature over 50 names with more artists to be announced soon. Under the banner "Keep The Spirit Alive," fans can expect to experience what it feels like to party in Ibiza as they flow between distinctly different clubbing environments hosted by some of the world's most celebrated event brands and DJ collectives.

Ibiza Spirit will capture the essence of the famed White Isle, all taking place alongside the beautiful beaches of Cancun for a truly global experience. Packages will be going on sale soon and can be secured with a €99 deposit and are protected by Pollen's COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee. These will include accommodations and access to all events and parties.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.