HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Make Mexico Debut in May

The Tony-Award winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been produced and hailed all over the world in hundreds of stage productions. But it has never been performed in Mexico...until now. Broadway licensing has granted performance rights to bring this iconic show to The Palm Cabaret & Bar this May.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rock musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and book by John Cameron Mitchell. The musical follows Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German singer of a fictional rock and roll band, The Angry Inch.

The concept of the stage production is that the audience is watching Hedwig's small concert, as she follows rockstar Tommy Gnosis' (much more successful) tour around the country. Gnosis is recovering from an incident that nearly ruined his career, having crashed his car into a school bus while high and receiving oral sex from none other than Hedwig! Capitalizing on her notoriety from the incident, Hedwig determines to tell the audience her touching (yet often hilarious) story by performing shows in nearby small venues.

She is aided and hindered by her assistant, back-up singer and husband, Yitzhak, a Jewish-Latino drag queen who has been banished from wearing dresses and wigs ever again by Hedwig, out of pure jealousy.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch has had many incarnations from off-Broadway in 1998, to the now cult-classic movie in 2001, to Broadway in 2014, and a US tour in 2016. It won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical for its 2016 production.

Taking on the challenging role of Hedwig is Jordon Carnegie who has performed this role in two separate productions, the last one being 11 years ago. In 2013, Carnegie was nominated for a regional Broadway World award for Best Leading Actor for a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This new production shares the same Director, Andrew Williams. This show's Music Director is local favorite Jack Aaronson, of Garbo Piano Bar.

Yitzhak will be played by vocal powerhouse Yoalli Guerrero with local musicians forming "The Angry Inch" live band. "She is not only vocally perfect for the role, but her acting talent is top-notch as well. She is going to knock it out of the park!" said Jordon.

In 2018, Jordon had the pleasure of doing the makeup application on the creator and original Hedwig, John Cameron Mitchell, on the Detroit stop of his US tour called The Origin of Love. "It was such a huge honor and dream come true. This show and character meant so much to me growing up, and here I was as his makeup artist!" Carnegie will also be wearing the iconic wig built by hand by original hair/make-up designer, Mike Potter with whom he's been friend with for several years now. "It's an original, shipped straight from New York. Mike and I did a Zoom and chatted while he gave me all the tips and tricks to style her into the iconic design," Jordon added. Most recently, Stephen Trask, the composer and lyricist participated in a video interview with Out & About Magazine, a local Puerto Vallarta print publication and news website. "It's really special to me that Mike and Stephen are involved in a least some way bringing this ground-breaking show to Mexico for the first time," said Jordon.

"If you love amazing music, you're going to love this. If you love comedy, you're going to love this. If you love drag queens, gender-fluidity, and breaking away from binary norms, you're going to love this. Actually...if you have ears and eyes, you're going to love this," says Jordon. "Well, if you're a narrow-minded bigot, stay home...you're going to HATE this," added husband Richard.

"Hedwig and the Angry Inch" debuts on Thursday, May 2nd for four performances at the Palm Cabaret located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romántica. For Tickets visit www.thepalmcabaret.com/hedwig/

