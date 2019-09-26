Cirque Du Soleil JOYÀ Spices Up The 6th Season At Vidanta Riviera Maya

Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only Cirque du Soleil show in the world that includes a culinary experience, will premiere its sixth season on September 24, 2019 at Vidanta Riviera Maya with innovative additions designed to appeal to new and returning visitors alike.

A proclaimed 'feast for the senses,' guests of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ are treated to a lavish reception from the moment they arrive on the resort grounds as a prelude to the show itself: a Mayan fire ritual on the water outside the venue, and various walkways to the theatre that tour through the lush jungle setting. The VIP experience offers guests the additional distinction of a musical pre-show, cocktails, champagne and a stunning array of gourmet dishes. With all its ongoing success, this unique formula has proven an enduring force. Yet, never one to rest on their laurels, Cirque du Soleil has elected to refresh specific elements of the show including new acts, new menu, new makeup and costumes as well as the addition of an enhanced onsite experience. Some notable changes include: A thrilling, new "Aerial Rings Duo" act performed by Argentinian artists Flor Aracama and Nico Busso, will be the very first of its kind, exclusive to Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ. "Performing in the Spiritual scene, this duo's eloquence, beauty and strength are captivating and uplifting. We have actually restructured and reprogrammed the technical specifications on stage specifically to showcase their capabilities," commented Joël Bergeron, Artistic Quality Director at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

An all-new comedy number will feature an added layer of spontaneity by including audience participation. "It is an element often played up in Cirque du Soleil shows because it brings the audience from spectator to participant in a fun and exciting way,"

Bergeron said. A new culinary experience created by the corporate chef of Grupo Vidanta, Alexis Bostlemann and his talented team, totally inspired by and personalized for the show; creating a much more unique gastronomic experience will take the senses to the next level.

"Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ is a unique multisensory experience, inspired by Mexico. A great example of this is the show's gastronomic component, something that cannot be found in any other Cirque du Soleil show in the world. We are confident that with the surprises and additions we have prepared for this sixth season, JOYÀ will be an even more fun and interactive experience for our visitors," said Norma Preciado, Entertainment Marketing and Lifestyle Director of Grupo Vidanta.

More information on the additional transformations will be announced in November when Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ officially celebrates its fifth anniversary with accompanying festivities.

Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ is one of the most highly-regarded tourist attractions in Mexico and has established itself as the best show in the Riviera Maya, for residents, national and international visitors alike. Since its premiere in 2014, its multisensory experience has captivated over 800,000 spectators.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ at Vidanta Riviera Maya or to make reservations, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/JOYÀ or call 800 247 7837 in Mexico or 1 844 247 7837 in the United States and Canada.





Related Articles Shows View More Mexico Stories

More Hot Stories For You