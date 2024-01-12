Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Memphis!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cameron Crawford - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rhodes Theatre Guild
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsey Schmelling - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jared Johnson - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square
Best Direction Of A Play
Ann Marie Hall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis
Best Ensemble
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Northington - SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE - Theatre Memphis
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tammy Holt - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Memphis
Best Musical
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square
Best Performer In A Musical
Katy Cotten - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square
Best Play
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre Memphis
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Haley Wilson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bruce Huffman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre Memphis
