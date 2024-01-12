Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cameron Crawford - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rhodes Theatre Guild

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsey Schmelling - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jared Johnson - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Direction Of A Play

Ann Marie Hall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis

Best Ensemble

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Northington - SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE - Theatre Memphis

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tammy Holt - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Memphis

Best Musical

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Performer In A Musical

Katy Cotten - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square

Best Play

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre Memphis

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Haley Wilson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bruce Huffman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis

Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre Memphis