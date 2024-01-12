Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Memphis!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Memphis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cameron Crawford - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rhodes Theatre Guild

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsey Schmelling - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jared Johnson - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Direction Of A Play
Ann Marie HallTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis

Best Ensemble
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Northington - SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE - Theatre Memphis

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tammy Holt - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Memphis

Best Musical
THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Playhouse on the Square

Best Performer In A Musical
Katy Cotten - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square

Best Play
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre Memphis

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Haley WilsonNATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Playhouse on the Square

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bruce Huffman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Memphis

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre Memphis



