Nominees Announced For 15th Annual ORPHEUM HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theatre. Students and supporters from 50 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate the 15th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.

New this year, members of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program will supplement the live accompaniment – extending student participation from the stage to the orchestra pit.

“We are reaching for the stars in this exciting fifteenth year of the program by welcoming a record breaking 50 schools into our orbit,” said Lena Wallace Black, Education and Engagement Manager at the Orpheum Theatre Group. “We can’t wait to pay homage to the golden age of musicals with outstanding numbers from the era underscored beautifully by the addition of student orchestra members from the Memphis Youth Symphony.”

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 51 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program invites two nominees from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 15th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway – the current home of Disney’s The Lion King.

The Orpheum’s High School Musical Theatre Awards are Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets are $20-$50 and go on sale to the public Monday, May 6. Tickets will be available at orpheum-memphis.com and the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000).

Outstanding Small Ensemble:

The Full Cast – Crosstown High – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Insects – First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

The Ancestors – St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Donna and the Dynamos – Memphis University School – Mamma Mia!

The Tap Dancing Maids – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Bird Girl Greek Chorus – Harding Academy of Memphis – Seussical

The Caterpillar – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

Outstanding Large Ensemble:

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Corinth High School – Newsies

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Briarcrest Christian School – Curtains School Edition

Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods

Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins

Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Chorus:

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Outstanding Student Orchestra:

White Station High School – Mean Girls High School Version

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Houston High School – Urinetown

Outstanding Dance Execution:

Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Corinth High School – Newsies

Outstanding Choreography:

Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Corinth High School – Newsies

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Outstanding Playbill:

Wynne High School – Into the Woods

Houston High School – Urinetown

Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief

Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Corinth High School – Newsies

Outstanding Poster:

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Corinth High School – Newsies

Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family

Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Houston High School – Urinetown

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

Outstanding Front of House:

Corinth High School – Newsies

Hutchison - Annie

Milan High School – The Lightning Thief

Fayette Academy – All Shook Up

St. Mary’s Episcopal School – Legally Blonde

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Outstanding Artistic Element:

The Rat’s Boat – Sacred Heart of Jesus High School – The Wind in the Willows

Milky White - Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods

The Flower Cart – Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady

The Exploding Toilet – Milan High School – The Lightning Thief

The Light Up Cubes – DeSoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy

The Bug Puppets – First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

Outstanding Hair and Makeup:

Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Houston High School – Urinetown

Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Outstanding Costumes:

Houston High School – Urinetown

Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady

Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

Outstanding Lighting:

Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins

Outstanding Set:

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting

Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family

Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Pulaski Academy – Little Women

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family

Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Outstanding Student Creative Achievement:

Andrea Fernandez – Munford High School – Hello, Dolly!

Quinton Slater – South Gibson County High School – Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

Cade Dycus – Milan High School – The Lightning Thief

Ari Short – Lewisburg High School – Big Fish School Edition

Elisha Leake – Wynne High School – Into the Woods

Emma Petit – St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Kaylon Wyles – Munford High School – Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Student Technical Achievement:

Brooke Smith – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Claire Cagle – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

Kayla Stafford – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

McKinley Ables – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

John Dewey-Hudson – St. George’s Independent School – Freaky Friday

Carly Townsend – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Will Thompson – Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting

Outstanding Student Stage Management Achievement:

Jamie Bowers – Briarcrest Christian School – Curtains School Edition

Jasper Patten – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Bonnie Bryan – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Brayden Young – Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting

McKinley Ables – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart

Katie Halford – Fayette Academy – All Shook Up

Adriana McDonald – St. Mary’s Episcopal School – Legally Blonde

The Bravo Award:

Mathias Sheffield as Lord Farquaad – Jackson Christian School – Shrek the Musical

Canaan Tyer as Michael Banks – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Aiden Anderson as Snoopy – DeSoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy

McCager Carver as Young Will - Lewisburg High School – Big Fish School Edition

The Inspiring Teacher Award:

Maggie Reeves – Crosstown High

Ted Fockler – Memphis University School

Joseph Powell – White Station High School

Ashley Bugg Brown – Lausanne Collegiate School

Chris Luter – Collierville High School

Mary Beth Muncie – New Albany High School

Marsha Lantz – Milan High School

Outstanding Music Direction:

Krisie Holmes – The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Tate Hansen – Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief

Brittany Navarro – St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu

Daniel Ward – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Carol Ann Williams – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

Matt Morrison – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Phillip Nanney – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Outstanding Featured Dancer:

Addie White – Desoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy

Abigail Fox – Harding Academy Searcy – The Wizard of Oz

Ethan Nelms – Corinth High School – Newsies

Owen McCulley – Sacred Heart of Jesus High School – The Wind in the Willows

Maya Montgomery – Southaven High School – Mean Girls High School Version

GiGi Kersey – Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia

Max Taylor – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

Outstanding Featured Actor:

Nate Freeman as Chef Louis – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Caleb Smith as Jud – The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Ethan Kohrs as Duchess – Cabot High School – Alice by Heart

Luke Flowers as Lumiere – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Brody Smith as Tinman – Harding Academy Searcy – The Wizard of Oz

Walker Warne as Arpad – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Emarian Tate as Andrew Carnes – The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Outstanding Featured Actress:

Kelsey Cox as Piragua Girl - Germantown High School – In the Heights

Annaliese Khamapirad as Maleficent – South Gibson County High School – Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

Izsabella Orchard as Carol Strong – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

Ellie Sawyer as Jolene Oakes – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Kensley Gray as Babette – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Alexis Pittman as Mrs. Corry – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Lynette Davis as Abuela Claudia – Germantown High School – In the Heights

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Seth Latham as Cinderella’s Prince – Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods

Mac Collins as Danny – St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu

Lucca Scarpace as Andre Thibault – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Levi Adair as Dennis – Fayette Academy – All Shook Up

Toby Harrell as Gaston – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Chase Epps as Donkey – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

Nathan Salvador as Frank Abagnale, Sr. – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Meredith Rowland as Mrs. Banks – Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins

Danni Rogers as Grandma – St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Emma McClellan as Alice Beineke - St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Camille Van Epps as Calliope – St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu

Makenzie Krennerich as Ado Annie – The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Olivia Court as Countess Lily – Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia

Morgan Conner as Ursula – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Grayson Tooley as Freddy Benson – Collierville High School - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Benjamin Clayton as Agent Carl Hanratty- Chester County High School- Catch Me If You Can

Alexander Villem as Sonny- St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu

Griffin England as Dimitry- Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia

Aden Pettet as Lawrence Jameson- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Hunt Pipkin as Frank Abagnale, Jr.- Chester County High School- Catch Me If You Can

Luis Triana as Curly- The Academies at Jonesboro High School- Oklahoma!

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Lauren Brown as Morticia Addams- St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Sarah Cameron as Janis Sarkisian– White Station High School – Mean Girls High School Version

Allie Alldread as Princess Fiona – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

Annsley Coleman as Mary Poppins – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Maggie Dinstuhl as Christine Colgate- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Alyssa McNinch as Ariel – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Hailey Brown as Anya - Northpoint Christian School - Anastasia

Outstanding Direction by a Teacher:

Ann Lane Neal- St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family

Stacey Peeney- St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu

Chris Luter and Ashleigh Williams- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

John Smiley- Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

Lauren Suddoth- Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical

Mary Beth Muncie- New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Jeff White- Lakeland Preparatory School- The Lightning Thief

Outstanding Overall Production:

St. Agnes Academy- The Addams Family

Corinth High School - Newsies

St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu

The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!

Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me

New Albany High School – Mary Poppins

Houston High School - Urinetown