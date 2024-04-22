Nominees Announced For 15th Annual ORPHEUM HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

Students and supporters from 50 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate excellence in high school theatre.
The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theatre. Students and supporters from 50 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate the 15th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.
New this year, members of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program will supplement the live accompaniment – extending student participation from the stage to the orchestra pit.
“We are reaching for the stars in this exciting fifteenth year of the program by welcoming a record breaking 50 schools into our orbit,” said Lena Wallace Black, Education and Engagement Manager at the Orpheum Theatre Group. “We can’t wait to pay homage to the golden age of musicals with outstanding numbers from the era underscored beautifully by the addition of student orchestra members from the Memphis Youth Symphony.”
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 51 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program invites two nominees from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 15th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway – the current home of Disney’s The Lion King.
The Orpheum’s High School Musical Theatre Awards are Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets are $20-$50 and go on sale to the public Monday, May 6. Tickets will be available at orpheum-memphis.com and the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000).
The Full Cast – Crosstown High – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Insects – First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach
The Ancestors – St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Donna and the Dynamos – Memphis University School – Mamma Mia!
The Tap Dancing Maids – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Bird Girl Greek Chorus – Harding Academy of Memphis – Seussical
The Caterpillar – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
The Academies at Jonesboro High School – Oklahoma!
Corinth High School – Newsies
New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Briarcrest Christian School – Curtains School Edition
Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods
Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins
Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
White Station High School – Mean Girls High School Version
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Houston High School – Urinetown
Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Wynne High School – Into the Woods
Houston High School – Urinetown
Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief
Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family
Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Houston High School – Urinetown
First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach
Hutchison - Annie
Milan High School – The Lightning Thief
Fayette Academy – All Shook Up
St. Mary’s Episcopal School – Legally Blonde
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
The Rat’s Boat – Sacred Heart of Jesus High School – The Wind in the Willows
Milky White - Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods
The Flower Cart – Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady
The Exploding Toilet – Milan High School – The Lightning Thief
The Light Up Cubes – DeSoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy
The Bug Puppets – First Assembly Christian School – Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach
Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Houston High School – Urinetown
Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady
New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Houston High School – Urinetown
Jackson Preparatory School – My Fair Lady
Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting
Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family
Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Pulaski Academy – Little Women
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Lausanne Collegiate School – The Addams Family
Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Andrea Fernandez – Munford High School – Hello, Dolly!
Quinton Slater – South Gibson County High School – Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Cade Dycus – Milan High School – The Lightning Thief
Ari Short – Lewisburg High School – Big Fish School Edition
Elisha Leake – Wynne High School – Into the Woods
Emma Petit – St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Kaylon Wyles – Munford High School – Hello, Dolly!
Brooke Smith – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Claire Cagle – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Kayla Stafford – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
McKinley Ables – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
John Dewey-Hudson – St. George’s Independent School – Freaky Friday
Carly Townsend – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Will Thompson – Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting
Jamie Bowers – Briarcrest Christian School – Curtains School Edition
Jasper Patten – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Bonnie Bryan – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Brayden Young – Madison-Ridgeland Academy – Tuck Everlasting
McKinley Ables – Cabot High School – Alice By Heart
Katie Halford – Fayette Academy – All Shook Up
Adriana McDonald – St. Mary’s Episcopal School – Legally Blonde
Mathias Sheffield as Lord Farquaad – Jackson Christian School – Shrek the Musical
Canaan Tyer as Michael Banks – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Aiden Anderson as Snoopy – DeSoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy
McCager Carver as Young Will - Lewisburg High School – Big Fish School Edition
The Inspiring Teacher Award:
Maggie Reeves – Crosstown High
Ted Fockler – Memphis University School
Joseph Powell – White Station High School
Ashley Bugg Brown – Lausanne Collegiate School
Chris Luter – Collierville High School
Mary Beth Muncie – New Albany High School
Marsha Lantz – Milan High School
Tate Hansen – Lakeland Preparatory School – The Lightning Thief
Brittany Navarro – St. Benedict at Auburndale – Xanadu
Daniel Ward – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Carol Ann Williams – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Matt Morrison – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Addie White – Desoto Christian Academy – The World According to Snoopy
Abigail Fox – Harding Academy Searcy – The Wizard of Oz
Ethan Nelms – Corinth High School – Newsies
Owen McCulley – Sacred Heart of Jesus High School – The Wind in the Willows
Maya Montgomery – Southaven High School – Mean Girls High School Version
GiGi Kersey – Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia
Max Taylor – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
Nate Freeman as Chef Louis – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Ethan Kohrs as Duchess – Cabot High School – Alice by Heart
Luke Flowers as Lumiere – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Brody Smith as Tinman – Harding Academy Searcy – The Wizard of Oz
Walker Warne as Arpad – Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Kelsey Cox as Piragua Girl - Germantown High School – In the Heights
Annaliese Khamapirad as Maleficent – South Gibson County High School – Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Izsabella Orchard as Carol Strong – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Ellie Sawyer as Jolene Oakes – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Kensley Gray as Babette – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Alexis Pittman as Mrs. Corry – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Lynette Davis as Abuela Claudia – Germantown High School – In the Heights
Seth Latham as Cinderella’s Prince – Tipton-Rosemark Academy – Into the Woods
Mac Collins as Danny – St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu
Lucca Scarpace as Andre Thibault – Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Levi Adair as Dennis – Fayette Academy – All Shook Up
Toby Harrell as Gaston – Arlington High School – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Chase Epps as Donkey – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
Nathan Salvador as Frank Abagnale, Sr. – Chester County High School – Catch Me If You Can
Meredith Rowland as Mrs. Banks – Evangelical Christian School – Mary Poppins
Danni Rogers as Grandma – St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Emma McClellan as Alice Beineke - St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Camille Van Epps as Calliope – St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu
Olivia Court as Countess Lily – Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia
Morgan Conner as Ursula – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Grayson Tooley as Freddy Benson – Collierville High School - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Benjamin Clayton as Agent Carl Hanratty- Chester County High School- Catch Me If You Can
Alexander Villem as Sonny- St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu
Griffin England as Dimitry- Northpoint Christian School – Anastasia
Aden Pettet as Lawrence Jameson- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Hunt Pipkin as Frank Abagnale, Jr.- Chester County High School- Catch Me If You Can
Lauren Brown as Morticia Addams- St. Agnes Academy – The Addams Family
Sarah Cameron as Janis Sarkisian– White Station High School – Mean Girls High School Version
Allie Alldread as Princess Fiona – Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
Annsley Coleman as Mary Poppins – New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Maggie Dinstuhl as Christine Colgate- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Alyssa McNinch as Ariel – Bartlett High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Hailey Brown as Anya - Northpoint Christian School - Anastasia
Stacey Peeney- St. Benedict at Auburndale - Xanadu
Chris Luter and Ashleigh Williams- Collierville High School – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
John Smiley- Christian Brothers High School – She Loves Me
Lauren Suddoth- Hernando High School – Shrek the Musical
Mary Beth Muncie- New Albany High School – Mary Poppins
Jeff White- Lakeland Preparatory School- The Lightning Thief
Houston High School - Urinetown
