STEEL MAGNOLIAS Steals Onto Theatre Memphis Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling, washes over the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis April 26 – May 12, 2024, and sets it with charm and heartfelt wit.

The bond among a group of Southern women in a local beauty shop shows as they deal with the good fortune and tragedy that come to them. It is a touching portrait of women that celebrates their strength as humor and irony abound with powerfully comedic sensibility. Time passes and the women grow stronger and closer in the process.

Director Jerre Dye (University of Memphis graduate and nationally-known lyricist for modern opera) has previously directed Steel Magnolias and has a unique perspective. He says, “There are many reasons Steel Magnolias still holds such a meaningful place in the hearts for so many after more than 30 years. This play is clever, playful, deeply comforting, unapologetically entertaining and emotionally riveting. The buoyant dialogue and dazzling characters render it almost irresistible … a monument to love, connection and community in a small town. The 1989 hit film cemented its place in pop culture, but the play takes us deeper. It's more intimate, more nuanced and certainly more authentically southern. Truvy's little, neighborhood beauty shop is an oasis of intimacy, a haven, a window into the lives of six women in search of themselves.”

The Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, excitedly shares, “This show hits all the heights, including the teased hairdos. Women sharing their past and present lives offers support and understanding that makes a most interesting and funny story. It really shows what a community can be and how every person is a link, no matter what their situation or station. We think this production will be a real ‘blow-out.' ”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/steel-magnolias/

Steel Magnolias in the Lohrey Theatre

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

April 26 – May 12, 2024

Director: Jerre Dye

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.