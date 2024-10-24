WHO'S HOLIDAY Returns To The Circuit Playhouse Memphian Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor ShowImage Displays, will present Who's Holiday! by Matthew Lombardo. Running November 22nd – December 22nd 2024.

Prepare for a riotously funny and heartwarming adults-only comedy at The Circuit Playhouse in the Memphian Room, where Cindy Lou Who takes center stage to recount the Christmas Eve she met the Grinch and the unexpected twists her life has taken since.

Playhouse on the Square continues its Holiday Season with a holiday favorite directed by Marcus Cox and headlined by Courtney Oliver with Nicole Pritchard in alternating performances.

Who's Holiday! opens November 22nd at 8pm and runs through December 22nd at The Cricut Playhouse in the Memphian Room. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday with a 7pm curtain.

Season 56 will continue to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 20 are only $15. Visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Sunday, November 24th and the performance is Sunday, December 1st.

