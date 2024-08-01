WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Playhouse on the Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse on the Square will present the Regional Premiere of What the Constitution Means to Me at Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc.

Written by Heidi Schreck, performances run September 13th, 2024 - October 6th, 2024.

School matinee shows are available at 10am on the following dates:

September 24th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

October 1st, 20224

October 2nd, 2024

Playwright Heidi Schreck skillfully breathes new life into the Constitution through her innovative play, projecting its influence on future American generations. As a teenager, Heidi funded her college education by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this clever, hopeful, and profoundly personal new production, she resurrects her teenage self to delve into the very deep ties between four generations of women and the pivotal document that shaped their lives.

Dave Landis returns as director for the Regional Premier of What the Constitution Means to Me, starring Kim Justis Eikner (Book of Will) and Michael Gravios (The Lehman Trilogy).

The complete cast and crew of What the Constitution Means to Me is as follows:

THE CAST

Heidi: Kim Justis Eikner

Heidi Understudy: Jenny Odie Madden

Légionnaire: Michael Gravois*

Debaters: Ann Marie Gaines and Caitlyn Jones

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Dave Landis*

Stage Manager: Maria Scott

Scenic Designer: Chris Sterling

Lighting Designer: Megan Christoferson

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Production Manager: Mike Jurkovic

*Resident Company Member

What the Constitution Means to Me runs September 13th through October 6th at The Circuit Playhouse. Public Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. School Matinees are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10am. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets and school matinee information, please call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Season 56 will continue to offer patrons the new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 12th and the performance is Thursday, September 19th.

Comments