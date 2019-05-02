VIDEO: Get a Look Inside Playhouse on the Square's CABARET

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with CrimeStoppers, Gene and Carol Katz, Dorothy O. Kirsch, Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, Art and Nancy Graesser, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff bring The Kit Kat Klub back to Memphis in a revival of the world famous musical.

It's the early 1930s in Berlin, and life is changing. On the horizon is an ugly and dangerous threat, but that's no concern for sensational Kit Kat Klub cabaret singer Sally Bowles, whose only goal in life is to have a good time. Sally soon finds herself living with a young writer, Cliff Bradshaw, visiting from America to work on a new novel. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically.

Opening at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway in November of 1966, Cabaret closed three years later to a total of 1,186 performances. The musical sensation would go on to enjoy multiple revivals. Including it's most recent in 2014, with stars Michelle Williams and Alan Cumming. Playhouse on the Square last produced Cabaret in 1999 with Resident Company Members Courtney Oliver and Michael Detroit. Detroit now serves as the theatre's Executive Producer. The musical is most remembered for the 1972 film starring Oscar winners, Joel Grey and Liza Minelli. The movie went on to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles for Playhouse on the Square, is the multi-talented Whitney Branan (Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, Hairspray). Cliff Bradshaw will be played by Associate Company Member Donald Sutton (Significant Other, Tuck Everlasting), while the role of Herr Schultz is portrayed by Memphis Theatre favorite Curtis C. Jackson (Tuck Everlasting, DreamGirls). Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Nathan McHenry (Million Dollar Quartet, Memphis) will oversee the festivities in the epochal role of the Emcee.

For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.





