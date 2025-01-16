Theatre Memphis To Offer A Sneak Peak and Soirée To Promote Outreach Support

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Memphis is offering a preview performance experience in connection to its production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The event is February 26, 2025, on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117.

The proceeds from the evening will benefit the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education which includes programming such as Memphis Children's Theatre Festival, Tech Academy, READ TO RELATE, Women in the Arts, SkillSet, Summer Performance Intensive Workshop and more.

The full evening will include an open bar cocktail buffet beginning at 5:30pm with the preview performance of Beauty and the Beast starting at 7:30pm. Individual tickets are $100 per person with a $500 option to sponsor a character or crew member involved in the show that will be memorialized with a photo with the sponsored character in costume or crew member that will be framed and given to the sponsor. The sponsorship fee includes two tickets to the event and both admission options carry a significant tax-deductible amount.

For complete details on the event and sponsorship options, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/beauty-and-the-beast-soiree-and-sneak-peek/ or call the box office: 901.682.8323.

The regular production run of Beauty and the Beast is February 28 - March 30, 2025. Tickets may be obtained at https://theatrememphis.org/tickets/ or by calling the box office: 901.682.8323.

Comments