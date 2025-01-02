The Circuit Playhouse Presents the Regional Premiere of SKELETON CREW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circuit Playhouse, Inc., in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsors Theo Dasbach and Cynthia Hudock, will present Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau. Running January 31st, 2025 - February 16th, 2025 at The Circuit Playhouse.

As the Great Recession looms over the city of Detroit, rumors of the closure of a Detroit auto stamping plant begin to spread. Workers Shanita, Faye, and Dez confront tough choices. Shanita considers her future with an unborn child; Faye, the chain smoking veteran of the factory, weighs housing options; and Dez, playful yet stubborn, pursues his dreams of getting enough money to open his own car shop. Meanwhile, the plant manager, Reggie, balances loyalty to his team with bureaucratic challenges. The break room is where these strong personalities intertwine, and truth, deception, and fear become all too evident. Skeleton Crew, a part of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit trilogy, delves into these power dynamics amid tension and uncertainty.

Skeleton Crew runs January 31st through February 16th, 2025 at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Season 56 will continue to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 30th and the performance is Thursday, February 6th.

