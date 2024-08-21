Shakespeare Comedy Takes Fresh Take in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Midsummer Night’s Dream, one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, will capture the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, September 13 - 29, 2024. Directed by John Maness, the conflict among four lovers spurred by amateur actors rehearsing a play for a wedding invokes humor and misdirection to entertain. Both groups wind up in a forest full of fairies who manipulate the humans with their own intrigue. Absurdity comes as the plots end with all being well and suggesting that it all may have been a dream.

Maness’ direction to A Midsummer Night’s Dream moves toward making sure the audiences see how Shakespeare is as relevant and vibrant today as it has been for centuries. He presents,” … an old classic through the lens of modern theatricality. I’m trying to capture the wonder of the play through theatrical convention,” he says, “ … mixing live actors with puppetry, dance, clowning, music and masks for an immersive experience … to blur the lines between observer and performer.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch blurs no lines when speaking of Maness and this production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She relates, “Our goal at Theatre Memphis is to always strive for consistent artistic excellence, variety and diversity in what we present. What John brings to the table with this classic, along with the supremely talented cast, is evocative and imaginative and checks every box.”

