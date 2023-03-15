Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis

It's So Wrong, It's Right!

Mar. 15, 2023  

Comedy is hard. The ability to elicit a guffaw from another human being requires an almost indefinable combination of words, actions, timing, and luck. Complicating matters even more is the seemingly random ingredients that can cause one viewer to fall on the floor laughing while another to stare blankly and wholly unamused. Both witnessing the same event, both having opposite reactions. It's complicated. Advertising your art form as a vehicle built to guarantee laughter is almost asking for trouble, but Theatre Memphis' current smash hit THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG now through March 26, 2023, not only asks for trouble, but then does a spit take in its face. There is so much comedy (pound for literal pounding) in this production, it's impossible to take it all in. It's a remarkable achievement in its ability to come out hard and fast, yet somehow still sustain the laughs till the end. If you're not laughing at any given moment, I guarantee someone around you will be. With the plot of the murder-mystery-play-within-a-play being the least important aspect of the show, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG has an extremely talented cast of actors who stumble, struggle, and fall in the truest example of Murphy's Law. Just when you think things can't get any worse, it somehow does, in spectacular fashion.

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis
Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Under the direction of arguably Memphis' most physically gifted comedic actor, Ann Marie Hall, this production wrings a laugh out of every line, prop, set piece, and muttonchop. With expertise casting, Hall has assembled a top-notch group who knows how to commit to their characters, no matter the situation. None of them "lean on" or "borrow" from each other, but instead commit wholeheartedly to experiencing the pain of live theatre in their own hilarious ways. Taking this comedy from the stage to the page is a gigantic feat, yet Hall pulls it off gloriously and in ways that are likely to make this a frontrunner for the Ostrander Theatre Awards come August.

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis
Kinon Kiplinger as Chris

Kinon Keplinger is marvelous as the exasperated troupe director (Chris Cumberbatch Hemsworth Bean CBE) acting in his own presentation after finally having enough actors to produce a show "as written" after having to change the names of previous productions from CATS to CAT and JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to just JAMES. The harder he tries, the worse it gets as he struggles to keep it all together minute by excruciating minute. Keplinger delightfully vacillates between repressed anger, anxiety, and desperation in the face of disastrous calamities. He's perfectly cast.

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis
Bruce Huffman as Max and Kevar Maffitt as Robert

Bruce Huffman will have you cackling for days as the male ingenue, Max Bennett (playing Cecil Haversham)-a former chorus boy who overemphasizes every gesture, reaction, and choreographed movement. He's an actor committed to his choices and even prouder of his abilities. He simply can't help but LITERALLY clap for himself anytime he "executes" a challenging maneuver. He's unabatedly self-aware in strikingly oblivious ways. A gem!

Kevar Maffitt plays leading man, Robert Grove (portraying Thomas Colleymoore) in this British whodunit. He's a serious actor who tries to remain above the fray, but struggles mightily to suppress his rage as the disasters somehow continue to top each other. He's a fledgling Atlas as the onstage world (literally) falls apart around him. Maffitt has incredible comedic timing and maintains full command of the stage (as he slides off it). He's top notch.

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Theatre Memphis
Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The rest of the ensemble is just as strong portraying outlandish characters in even more outlandish situations. Gabriel Kestrel plays Dennis (playing Perkins the butler) as a character actor who never seems to know where he is and is forever unperturbed at the bedlam surrounding him. John Hemphill shines as the lighting/sound operator (Trevor) who's more interested in finding his lost Duran Duran cd than keeping things on track. Hugh Boller-Raup portrays Jonathan (the murder victim) who endures what can only be called "corpse abuse" and Meghan L. Lewis and Amy Rush battle it out WWE style (actress versus stage manager) to play the female lead Florence Colleymore.

Theatre Memphis has done something fun in that the actual program not only displays the Memphis actors and their bios, but also the characters they play (within the play) and their bios. It's a gimmick that you can take home and read which will keep you entertained long after you've left the theatre.

Amie Eoff's stuffy British murder mystery costume design fits everyone to a tee and Nicole Northington's lighting design supports the comedy without pulling attention. But it's Jack Nerzel-Yates set design that plays an actual "character" in the show in ways you've never seen before. Without giving anything away, audible gasps/shrieks echoed throughout the audience multiple times and for multiple reasons. It all culminates in a breathtaking homage to silent movie star Buster Keaton's most death-defying moment on screen and will leave your jaw on the floor. Astounding!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is perhaps the funniest play you'll ever seen in your lifetime. As hyperbolic as this might sound, it's true. Sure, there are plenty of plays in the world that are funny, but never have you seen a show that generates a laugh from the opening second straight through to the closing second. Miraculously, the laughter never stops-it's a constant low roar which simply crescendos from time to time. Hall's cast nails every moment and it's hard to tell who's having more fun-the audience or the cast. With so many good things going on with a comedy such as this, it's hard to recommend seeing it just once. In a world of whodunits, it's a mystery that kills.

Photos by Carla McDonald




TN Shakespeare Co. Explores Ann Patchetts Works in its Southern Literary Salon Series Photo
TN Shakespeare Co. Explores Ann Patchett's Works in its Southern Literary Salon Series
Tennessee Shakespeare Company brings the next installment of its Southern Literary Salon Series to the Tabor Stage, Truth and Beauty of Ann Patchett on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 pm.  Patchett is the author of eight novels, four nonfiction books, and two children’s books; and she is the co-founder of Parnassus Books in Nashville. 
Review: AINT TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre Memph Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis?
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Awarded First-Time Grant From Theatre League, Inc. Photo
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Awarded First-Time Grant From Theatre League, Inc.
Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA), and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc., a Kansas City, MO-based contributor to the performing arts, announced that the League will be gifting Tennessee Shakespeare Company and 34 other Shakespeare theatres across the United States and internationally with general operating support grants.  
Memphis Professional Resident Theatre Company Announces Winners of Young Playwrights Compe Photo
Memphis' Professional Resident Theatre Company Announces Winners of Young Playwrights Competition
Playhouse on the Square announces winners of Play Slam! Year 5, a 10-minute Young Playwrights Competition!

From This Author - Kevin Shaw

Kevin grew up performing in the Birmingham, AL community theatre circuit since 1974. After moving to Los Angeles and appearing in a number of theatrical, TV and Film projects, he transitioned to di... (read more about this author)


Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre MemphisReview: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Memphis
September 1, 2022

What did our critic think of GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Memphis?
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Playhouse On The SquareReview: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Playhouse On The Square
August 30, 2022

What did our critic think of SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Playhouse On The Square? Do you love Shakespeare? Do you love musicals? Do you love both? Well, if you've answered 'yes' to any of these questions, SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Playhouse on the Square now through September 18, 2022, might be just for you. Opening on Broadway back in 2015, this musical romp was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and ran for close to two years. Cleverly, not only does it embrace the lovers of Shakespeare and musicals, but it also validates those who hate either genre (or both) as it bemoans the difficulty of the Shakespearean language and/or the ridiculousness of performers randomly breaking out into song or dance at a moment's notice. SOMETHING ROTTEN! is a love poem/song/dance to theatre lovers (haters) everywhere. The story, set in 1595, involves the Bottom Brothers (Nick and Nigel) trying to compete with the 'Rock Star' playwright of the time (William Shakespeare) by creating something fresh and new. They summon a soothsayer (Nostradamus) to tell them what the next big thing in theatre will be-he foresees something called a 'musical' and away they go. The premise that musicals were invented to compete with Shakespeare is a fun idea, but it's a concept that wears thin the longer it plays out. Under the lofty direction and choreography of Whitney Branan, Playhouse on the Square's production is appropriately silly and entertaining, but due to some miscasting and technical choices, still falls short of being all that it could be.
BWW Review: RAGTIME at Theatre MemphisBWW Review: RAGTIME at Theatre Memphis
June 8, 2022

What did our critic think of Ragtime at Theatre Memphis? RAGTIME is a gargantuan production. It's epic in scope and expectations. Any community theatre attempting to find a way to match the scale and scope of Broadway or a national tour is in dangerous waters.
BWW Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Theatre MemphisBWW Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Theatre Memphis
April 28, 2022

After 100 years of producing musicals, comedies and dramas, Theatre Memphis has (like any other theatre lucky enough to be around this long) produced its fair share of 'clunkers' and 'classics.' Some of them were 'classics' which turned out to be 'clunkers,' but many of them, as of late, have turned out to be 'classics' that have been made to feel fresh and relatable (which is no small feat). Most community theatres across America pull out well-known titles as they rely more on the title of the show to fill the seats rather than on the actual people pulling the show together.
BWW Review: CICADA at Theatre MemphisBWW Review: CICADA at Theatre Memphis
April 8, 2022

Theatre Memphis’ newest production (CICADA) which opened this past weekend and runs through April 16th explores the difference between a memory and a ghost and what it means to be haunted by both. Memories, like ghosts, are just manifestations (internal versus external) of the people in our lives (often family) who shaped, loved, and inspired us. Or they’re recollections (real or imagined) of kinfolk who sometimes shamed, tormented, and frightened us. Perhaps they’re both. There’s an argument to be made (generally speaking) when people utter the phrase, “Family is forever,” it’s supposed to be a good thing, but what if it’s not? What if your family offers nothing but a long lineage of misery and pain? What to do? Where to go?
share