Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Circuit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s been almost 75 years since cartoonist Charles Schulz introduced the world to the Peanuts gang (Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and even a dog named Snoopy). In that time, these quickly identifiable personalities have saturated all forms of media including newspapers, television specials, parade floats and even a stage musical called YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. On its surface, it’s difficult to articulate just how such simply drawn characters with simply framed personalities have endured for so long. Perhaps that’s the secret to Schulz’s “Peanuts Sauce”-simplicity. For a child watching this musical at Circuit Playhouse (now through April 13th), the pleasure might come from the self-identification of first-time experiences of what it means to be human. For adults, it’s perhaps twofold-remembering what those “firsts” were like ourselves, as well as relishing in watching the children (or grandchildren) around us trying to navigate them on their own. For both (kids and adults) seeing this production directed by Dave Landis, the experience should be the same though-pure joy.

The original off-Broadway production opened in 1967 and ran for four years, while the Broadway version in 1999 (starring Anthony Rapp as Charlie Brown and Kristin Chenoweth as Sally) only ran for four months. Since this Circuit Production is mainly for younger audiences, this iteration has been scaled down to just over an hour, but maintains almost all the songs of the full-length, and works just as well. The spirit of the show is not lost in this edit, but keeps things humming nicely while still offering a “taste” of each character’s pathos and essence.

Drew Sinnard as Charlie Brown

Drew Sinnard has never been better as the iconic down-on-his-luck-but-never-giving-up Charlie Brown. Sinnard’s interpretation is one of kindness and modesty while battling sometimes debilitating insecurities-insecurities we’ve all wrestled with at one time or another. His interpretation of “The Kite Song” showcases a determined spirit while offering a smooth, but sweet sound that perfectly warms the heart and compels you to root for the poor guy.

Patsy Detroit as Lucy Van Pelt

It's easy to slap a label on the Lucy character and simply call her mean, but that’s not the whole truth. Yes, she’s a character who wants a lot-to be seen, to be loved and to be admired (things every human wants). HOW she goes about getting those things may be a bit off-putting for some, but she’s relatable. Patsy Detroit does a wonderful job finding the humor in what Lucy wants while still managing to keep her likable. Her crush on Schroeder (the classical piano player) and desire to appear smart in the song “Little Known Facts” highlights a child not afraid to speak out, but who is clearly destined to encounter some harder lessons along the way.

Karl Robinson as Linus Van Pelt

As the sweet, but blanket-obsessed child, Linus, Karl Robinson brings a wide-eyed innocence to the role as he unashamedly proclaims his love (and need) for his security blanket. Like Linus, we all have our own devices for self-soothing (chocolate, alcohol, etc.), but, unlike us, he makes no apologies and joyfully dances in celebration for his vice in his own self-choreographed “My Blanket and Me” which is fun to watch.

In a role which made Kristin Chenoweth a Broadway star, Emma Johnson holds her own as Sally Brown (young sister to Charlie) trying to find her voice and identity. In perhaps the most well-known song from the show, Johnson delivers “My New Philosophy” with the wonderment and pride of a baby just discovering their own belly button. She hits all the right notes (literally and metaphorically).

Joshua Waits as Schroeder

Joshua Waits is perfect as the classically trained, singularly focused Schroeder living in a world of his own making. Yes, there are people around him trying to get his attention (Lucy, for example), but this Schroeder represents all of us who at times can get lost in a passion and forget the world exists. His love for Beethoven is exemplified in his exuberant song, “Beethoven Day.”

Ty Lenderman as Snoopy

Finally, it can’t be easy playing a dog-especially, when you aren’t costumed as one, but Ty Lenderman quickly and easily lets you know he’s Charlie Brown’s most famous best friend, Snoopy. Like the others, he conveys through song his innermost feelings and thoughts about what’s most important to him, and for Snoopy, that’s food! In his song “Suppertime,” Lenderman brings the physicality of boundless excitement of a dog about to eat, but struggles to hit the high notes and deserves to have everything perhaps dropped down an octave.

Technically, this show is in rep with POTUS at Circuit Playhouse and must have its set changed out each week, so it’s not complex. In fact, the simplistic sets and costumes suggest a design that was made for kids by kids, which works just fine. Everything is purposefully stripped down to the bare minimum which allows audiences to appreciate the smallest of things and not be distracted. Take your kids to see YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and bask in its simplicity because, after all, every one of us could use a little reminder that happiness can be almost anything…almost anything at all.