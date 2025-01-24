Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Theatre Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During the 2023-2024 school year, more than 10,000 books were banned in public schools across the United States-a nearly 200% increase from the previous year. This was the highest number of book bans in a single school year. What was banned? Books about mental health, suicide, substance abuse, sexual well-being, and puberty were axed. Florida continues to lead the nation in banning books over the past two years, and this “movement” is being driven by organized pressure groups and even individuals. Several states have a formalized system set up that requires only a single parent to report a book as objectionable, which can lead to its ban. While the practice of eliminating books from schools is not completely new, the frequency with which this is being done over the past couple of years is, in a word, “surging.”

The debate about whether certain books and/or topics should be banned in public schools is just as much about the topics themselves as it is about who has the right to ban them. In Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s 1955 play, INHERIT THE WIND, this controversy moves to the court of law as a small town of regular churchgoers rallies around a politician and self-proclaimed Bible expert named Matthew Harrison Brady, who prosecutes the case against Bertram Cates, a Tennessee school teacher who has been arrested for teaching Charles Darwin’s book of evolution to his sophomore science class. These teachings offend and fly in the face of this small Christian town that embraces “creationism” as the only true explanation for “how we all got here.” The teacher, Bertram Cates, advocates for allowing his students to receive all the information available through books and to think, thus deciding for themselves. Cates’ defense attorney, Henry Drummond, argues in favor of “thinking,” while the prosecution, led by Brady, counters by quoting from the Bible, “He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind,” meaning that attempting to disrupt norms and traditions in a community is futile and will lead to nothing. Suffice it to say, both arguments are compelling and, under the direction of Jeff Posson, INHERIT THE WIND at Theatre Memphis in the Next Stage is truly captivating.

Jack Netzel-Yates’ scenic design smartly places this courtroom action on a ¾ stage which allows for the audience to become the de facto jury. Departing from a traditional “presentational style” of storytelling, this setup means audiences are not always able to see the actors’ faces and are sometimes hearing them without seeing them. Rather than being off-putting, the design emulates real life when we don’t always have the luxury of seeing everyone’s facial expressions all the time. Plus, this staging allows the audience to look across the way at their fellow “jury” members and register their expressions as the drama unfolds. It’s an immersive experience that pays great dividends.

While the cast consists of an overall strong ensemble of actors, ultimately, this show is about the clash of two titanic characters-Matthew Harrison Brady and Henry Drummond-the lawyers on opposite ends of the courtroom pitting religion versus science. Yes, the writing has rendered this play a “true classic,” but what catapults this show from good to great, requires great actors. And praise Jesus, this show has them!

Bill Andrews as Matthew Harrison Brady

It's hard to imagine God himself finding a better man to advocate for his teachings and penchant for working in mysterious ways than Memphis icon, Bill Andrews. With a booming voice, majestic stage presence, and a height that may scrape heaven itself, Andrews was born to play the role of Matthew Harrison Brady. The townsfolk worship this man and hang on his every word when he strolls into town to present his Biblical case against Bertram Cates. While imploring the jury to reject Darwin’s evolutionary theories, Andrews is jovial, arrogant, and condescending in ways that demand a following while portending a mighty fall. He’s perfect.

Bill Baker as Henry Drummond

Offering the polar opposite to Brady’s “blustery” demeanor is Bill Baker as the unassuming, folksy, “not in it for the money” defense attorney, Henry Drummond. Baker offers a master class on how to play it straight with incredible naturalism. Surely, this man must be reciting lines from a script, but his delivery style and cadence never let on. Instead, Baker presents Drummond as a kind, patient, affable fellow who questions the Bible without ever disrespecting it. Poking holes in something as personal as religion requires a delicate precision that only an expert in the human condition can navigate safely, and Baker, the actor, embodies Drummond, the character, with exquisite expertise. It’s impressive.

Don Love as E.K. Hornbeck

This large cast of actors all take turns finding their moments while still deferring to the primary debate at hand. Theatre Memphis newcomer, Don Love, shines as the smarmy newspaper reporter, covering the trial, E.K. Hornbeck. Like a mosquito on a sweltering, humid day, it’s hard to imagine Hornbeck hanging around like he does for any other reason than to annoy the dickens out of everyone he meets. He's successful in that regard.

Shannon Elsea as Judge

In a limited, but memorable fashion, Shannon Elsea presides over the trial as a totally believable southern judge who rules with a conviction that tries mightily to hide a betrayed uncertainty. He's the epitome of a man trying to look like he knows what he's doing, but probably doesn't.

Felix Remsen as Howard Blair

And finally, in a performance that suggests a bright future for young male talent in the Memphis community, Felix Remsen shines as Howard Blair, one of the students being taught evolution. He’s a fully committed actor locked into whatever is happening around him. When he takes the stand answering questions from both lawyers, he does so with a naturalism that simply can’t be taught. He holds his own as an actor with both Baker and Andrews. He’s better than he knows. Nice job!

INHERENT THE WIND is another strong showing from Theatre Memphis this season. It’s an example of a classic that is produced with respect to the written word and gifted actors who make it shimmer. A very famous playwright once said that a good scene involves two people arguing who are BOTH right. Here, and still today, there are strong, immovable beliefs on both sides of the creationism versus evolution debate, and it’s fortifying seeing them both articulated in ways that have merit and make you think. Scientists may never convert the faithful and vice versa, but this production is absolutely a godsend.

Photos by Carla McDonald

