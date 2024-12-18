PARADE Comes to Playhouse on the Square Next Month

Performances run January 17th through February 16th, 2025.
Playhouse on the Square will present Parade next month. With a book by Alfred Uhry, and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, the show was co-conceived and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince. Performances will run January 17th, 2025 - February 16th, 2025.
In 1913 Georgia, Leo Frank, a Jewish man from Brooklyn, is caught in a grueling trial after the tragic murder of his factory worker, Mary Phagan. Faced with prejudice and false accusations, Leo fights to clear his name. Though the outcome of his situation seems evident, hope begins to glimmer through the means of an inquisitive governor, and Leo’s compassionate wife, who bravely stands by him through it all. In a time where truth is blurred and fears resound loud and clear, Leo can’t help but to ponder the idea of what it means to be free.
Leo Frank: Justin Asher
Lucille Frank: Brooke Papritz*
Jim Conley: Marvin Holt
Mary Phagan: Madilyn Mobbs
Frankie Epps: JD Willis
Hugh Dorsey: Kent Fleshman
John Slaton: Chris McCollum
Tom Watson: Jimbo Lattimore
Judge Roan/Old Soldier: Timothy Brown
Mrs. Phagan: Caroline Simpson*
Britt Craig: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
Minola McKnight: Micaiah Roker
Newt Lee: Curtis Jackson*
Young Soldier/Leo US: Drew Sinnard*
Sally Slanton/Lucille US: Rhyan Alleman
Michael Beechman (Tom US), Elizabeth Dell’Orco (Mary US), Keegan Etheridge (Factory Girl/Mrs. Phagan US), DuValle Henry, Jr. (Newt US),
Mads Jackson* (Minola US), Mary Helen McCord (Factory Girl),
Jeremiah McDonald (Jim US), Mara Rus (Frankie US)
Director: Dave Landis*
Music Director: Dustin Pappin
Choreographer: Noelia Warnette-Jones
Assistant Director: Pete Montgomery
Stage Manager: Tess Verner
Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott
Scenic Designer: Tim McMath
Lighting Designer: Rachel Lauren
Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling
Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
Properties Designer: Iza Bateman
Technical Director/Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
*Resident Company Member
