PARADE Comes to Playhouse on the Square Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse on the Square will present Parade next month. With a book by Alfred Uhry, and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, the show was co-conceived and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince. Performances will run January 17th, 2025 - February 16th, 2025.

In 1913 Georgia, Leo Frank, a Jewish man from Brooklyn, is caught in a grueling trial after the tragic murder of his factory worker, Mary Phagan. Faced with prejudice and false accusations, Leo fights to clear his name. Though the outcome of his situation seems evident, hope begins to glimmer through the means of an inquisitive governor, and Leo’s compassionate wife, who bravely stands by him through it all. In a time where truth is blurred and fears resound loud and clear, Leo can’t help but to ponder the idea of what it means to be free.

Cast

Leo Frank: Justin Asher

Lucille Frank: Brooke Papritz*

Jim Conley: Marvin Holt

Mary Phagan: Madilyn Mobbs

Frankie Epps: JD Willis

Hugh Dorsey: Kent Fleshman

John Slaton: Chris McCollum

Tom Watson: Jimbo Lattimore

Judge Roan/Old Soldier: Timothy Brown

Mrs. Phagan: Caroline Simpson*

Britt Craig: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Minola McKnight: Micaiah Roker

Newt Lee: Curtis Jackson*

Young Soldier/Leo US: Drew Sinnard*

Sally Slanton/Lucille US: Rhyan Alleman

Ensemble

Michael Beechman (Tom US), Elizabeth Dell’Orco (Mary US), Keegan Etheridge (Factory Girl/Mrs. Phagan US), DuValle Henry, Jr. (Newt US),

Mads Jackson* (Minola US), Mary Helen McCord (Factory Girl),

Jeremiah McDonald (Jim US), Mara Rus (Frankie US)

Creative Team

Director: Dave Landis*

Music Director: Dustin Pappin

Choreographer: Noelia Warnette-Jones

Assistant Director: Pete Montgomery

Stage Manager: Tess Verner

Assistant Stage Manager: Maria Scott

Scenic Designer: Tim McMath

Lighting Designer: Rachel Lauren

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Technical Director/Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Resident Company Member

Comments