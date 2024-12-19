INHERIT THE WIND to be Presented at Theatre Memphis This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inherit the Wind, a dramatic and inspired explosive legal drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, holds court in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis January 17 through February 2, 2025.

The story documents a moment in Tennessee history when world attention focuses on two great legal giants of the century who battle over the state law banning the teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. Centered in a small town, the folk flavor and spiritual awareness shines as this controversial and significant play presents arguments to determine the balance of church and state creating one of the most moving plays of this generation.

Director Jeff Posson’s insight to the story focuses on the social meaning and importance of discourse. He presents, “Fundamentally, Inherit the Wind is a story about those moments in time where the necessity of progress collides with the comfort of established belief and the pain and loss that must unfortunately occur when that happens. It is a story about the triumph of what is true. And while the Truth must always win out, we must have compassion for each other even as we strive to reach a greater understanding of the world around us and the hearts of our fellow man.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch knows all too well the import of sharing both sides of a story. She states, “The basic concept of theatre is to express ideas and emotions that may appeal to any given person or situation. When a story like Inherit the Wind is presented, we open ourselves to the conversation a subject deserves.” She continues, “Bottom line, theatre done well informs and entertains.”

Please note: This show contains religious themes and some mildly offensive language.

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/inherit-the-wind-3/.

Inherit the Wind

directed by Jeffrey Posson

January 17 – February 2, 2025

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

Comments