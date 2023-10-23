FOOLS By Neil Simon Comes to Rhodes Theatre Guild in November

Performances run October 27-29 and November 3-5 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Rhodes Theatre Guild is starting its packed 8th season with a side-splittingly funny production of the inimitably funny Neil Simon’s Fools. Directed by Jamie Boller-Raup with assistance from Courtney Sage and starring a talented cast and crew of Rhodes College students, the team has brought both their humor and compassion to Kulyenchikov. 

Taking inspiration from clowns and everything silly, the play begins with Leon and he is ecstatic. He’s landed a terrific teaching job in a remote village, but when he arrives, he finds that his dream gig isn’t exactly what it seemed. The village of Kulyenchikov has been cursed with stupidity for two hundred years, and Leon’s new job is to break the curse. No one tells him that if he stays over twenty-four hours and fails to break the curse, he too becomes stupid. But, he has fallen in love with a girl so stupid that she has only recently learned to sit down.Thankfully, he is not alone, but the postman hoards the mail and the shepherd has lost his sheep. Filled with jokes, gags, and an upside down cow, Fools is funny for the young and old alike. With the ever powerful moral of power being a useless weapon over the enlightened, the story of a young man of intellect becomes so inspired by love he breaks a curse speaks to us all .

RTG’s hilarious and modern take on this supposedly “doomed” play hits the stage the weekends of October 27th and November 3rd. RTG hopes you get the chance to see it! Following their very successful 7th Season, RTG is working tirelessly to keep the lights of the McCoy Theatre shining brightly for a long time. Thank you for continuing to support live theatre on Rhodes College’s campus! 




