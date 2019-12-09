BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Update: HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Memphis:

Best Actor in a Musical

Justin Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square 18%

Jason Spitzer - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 15%

Timothy Marsh - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 8%

Best Actor in a Play

Matthew Hawkins - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 14%

Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis 14%

Andrew Christenson - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 8%

Best Actress in a Musical

Emily Garrett - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 14%

Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%

WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square 13%

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis 19%

Emily Chateau - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS 10%

Annie Freres - 12TH NIGHT - New Moon Theatre 9%

Best Choreographer

WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER 13%

Emily Chateau - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%

Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - CATS - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%

Best Community Theater Company

THEATRE MEMPHIS 31%

Hattiloo Theatre 14%

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 13%

Best Costume Design

Amiee Eoff - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%

Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 14%

Karen Arrendondo-Starr - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 14%

Best Director of a musical

Justin Braun - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 16%

Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%

Cecilia Wingate - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 14%

Best Director of a play

Triston Pullen - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 22%

Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 20%

Cheryl McClurg - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 11%

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 13%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%

HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 16%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 19%

Brett Lemmers - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 16%

Lance Raikes - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Daniel Stuart Nelson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Circuit Playhouse 13%

John Maness - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%

Paul Wright - CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 18%

Mikayla House - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 17%

Breyhannah Tillman - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 10%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 57%

Lori Pound - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 28%

Lena Wallace Black - RADIANT VERMIN - Quark Theatre 15%

Best Lighting Design

Mandy Heath - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 19%

Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 19%

James Baker - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 16%

Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis 16%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 13%

MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 11%

Best Musical Direction

Jason Eschhofen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 18%

Jeff Brewer - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%

Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 15%

Best Original/New Work

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 58%

SHAMING JANE DOE - University of Memphis 25%

BACK WHEN MIKE WAS KATE - POTS at Theatreworks 17%

Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 19%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 15%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%

Best Professional Theater Company

Playhouse On the Square 100%

Best Set Design

Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 24%

Kenton Jones - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 18%

Jack Yates - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%

Best Sound Design

Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 34%

Jamie Gresens - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 22%

Joshua Crawford - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 20%

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%

Jacob Vaughn - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 10%

Riley Thad young - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 10%

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%

Delaney Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%

Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 11%

