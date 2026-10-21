BYHALIA, MISSISSIPPI to Make Debut at Theatre Memphis
Evan Linder writes and directs this raw drama exploring prejudice and family secrets in the American South.
Byhalia, Mississippi, written and directed by Memphis-based Evan Linder, forges into the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, November 11- 22, 2026.
Provocative and pensive, this raw, unflinching drama explores the messy intersections of race, class, and forgiveness in the modern South. As long-buried secrets surface and family ties are tested, the community must confront its own deep-seated prejudices. Deeply human, Byhalia, Mississippi is a powerful exploration of what happens when the truth becomes impossible to ignore.
“Byhalia, Mississippi began as a meditation on forgiveness,” Linder explains. “What are we willing to forgive when it comes to the people we love the most? What if we can't forgive them?” As the playwright, he reflects that this is the most personal play he has ever written and hopes the audience can see themselves and the people they love in these characters. Thrilled to be back in Memphis (close by the actual location where the play takes place and its namesake), he is honored to be given the opportunity to actually direct his play for the first time.
Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, “What better way to present a local artist interpreting his own words based on a story that challenges our beliefs and understanding in an ever-challenging environment than to bring them all together. Our Next Stage is the perfect place to present thought-provoking content and to support one of our own MidSouth talents. ”
For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/byhalia-mississippi/
Byhalia, Mississippi in the Next Stage
- Written and directed by Evan Linder
- Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117
- November 11 - 22, 2026
- Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for Seniors and Military and $15 for students
- Box Office: 901.682.8323 / www.theatrememphis.org/tickets
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