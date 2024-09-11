BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Cumberland Country Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Her music inspired generations… and beginning September 20, Cumberland County Playhouse will present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical! Before she was hit-maker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with “Tapestry,” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

Featured in the cast are Heather McCall (Grease) as Carole King, Caleb Sager (Dial M For Murder) as Gerry Goffin, Liv Pelton (Grease) as Cynthia Weil, Riley Wesson (Anastasia) as Barry Mann, Britt Hancock (Dial M For Murder) as Don Kirshner, Weslie Webster (Steel Magnolias) as Genie Klein, Shannon Cabato (Beehive) as Marilyn, Quinn Q. Cason (Sister Act), Drifter/Ensemble, Griffin Cole (White Christmas), Ensemble, newcomer Nakiiya Coleman, Shirelle/Ensemble, Joy Journey Davis (All Shook Up), Little Eva/Shirelle/Ensemble, Reality Hendrix (Beehive), Janelle/Shirelle/Ensemble, McGwire Holman (Grease) Righteous Brother/Ensemble, Mary Humphrey (Unnecessary Farce), Swing, Regina Pullin (Beehive), Lucille/Shirelle/Ensemble, Michael Ruff (Grease), Drifter/Ensemble, Noah Sowalskie (Anastasia), Righteous Brother/Ensemble, newcomer Keith Walker, Drifter/Ensemble, Abigail Williams (Unnecessary Farce), Betty/Ensemble, and newcomer Richard Yarrell, Drifter/Ensemble. Beautiful is directed by Producing Director Bryce McDonald and Artistic Associate DeAnna Helgeson, choreographed by Jensen Crain-Foster, with music direction by Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller..

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical plays on the Mainstage through October 27, is rated PG-13 and is co-sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, Atlas Real Estate: Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker, and Mark Richie and Arlene Albert. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, and Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle.﻿

Comments