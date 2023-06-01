VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Is he human? Or is he banana? Join Michael Galligan ('...of considerable wit and guile,' says The List) as he transforms into the one and only Banana Man, trapped in a box with just one hour before he ripens. Experience an unforgettable performance that blends burlesque, stand-up, dance, physical comedy, singing, magic, and more. With plenty of audience participation, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end and wondering what it means to be put in a box.