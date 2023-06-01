VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Beautiful features over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and more.

Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's 5-week return engagement of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 11-June 10) as the bonus opening act for their 2023 season. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 1.


Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry," Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and the story you'll never forget. Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical received seven nominations for the 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 2,416 performances.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Orchestrations, music and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell. Additional Music Arrangements are by Jason Howland. Additional music is by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Milton Ager, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler. Additional lyrics are by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Jack Yellen, Toni Stern, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler.
 




Sailing the Ship of Dreams at MSMT: David Girolmo and Ian Knauer Talk TITANIC Photo
Sailing the Ship of Dreams at MSMT: David Girolmo and Ian Knauer Talk TITANIC

“The music and the story are moving, compelling, beautiful, funny, and this particular telling is unique because it utilizes incredible technology not previously available,” says actor Ian Knauer, who plays the Titanic’s first officer William Murdoch, in the spectacular new production that opens Maine State Music Theatre’s 2023 season at the Pickard Theater on June 7th.

BANANA Comes to PortFringe Photo
BANANA Comes to PortFringe

Is he human? Or is he banana? Join Michael Galligan ('...of considerable wit and guile,' says The List) as he transforms into the one and only Banana Man, trapped in a box with just one hour before he ripens. Experience an unforgettable performance that blends burlesque, stand-up, dance, physical comedy, singing, magic, and more. With plenty of audience participation, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end and wondering what it means to be put in a box.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November

The Music Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music this holiday season when the Ogunquit Playhouse presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, November 29-December 17, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 

