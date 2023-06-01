VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Beautiful features over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and more.
Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's 5-week return engagement of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 11-June 10) as the bonus opening act for their 2023 season. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 1.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry," Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.
Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and the story you'll never forget. Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical received seven nominations for the 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 2,416 performances.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Orchestrations, music and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell. Additional Music Arrangements are by Jason Howland. Additional music is by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Milton Ager, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler. Additional lyrics are by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Jack Yellen, Toni Stern, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler.
