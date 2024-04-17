Royal River Community Players Perform MATILDA This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, the heartwarming and exhilarating classic, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, is set to enchant audiences at the Royal River Community Players (RRCP) Playhouse from May 17-26, 2024. Under the skilled direction of Janie Downey, the musical promises an inspiring journey into the power of imagination and the resilience of the human spirit.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved novel, Matilda the Musical features a captivating book by Dennis Kelly and vibrant, original songs by Tim Minchin. Having won 47 international awards, including multiple Tonys, the show is celebrated for its rich storytelling, enchanting characters, and profound messages about the importance of standing up for oneself.

After years as an in-demand creative in the Maine theater community, director Downey moved home to Virginia during the pandemic, and had no intention of directing again in Maine. However, when approached to direct Matilda, she couldn't resist the material.

"I love the dark humor in this show, the score is amazing, and the characters are complex," said Downey. "The bonus for me is that half of the cast is around age 10, and I love teaching, directing, and working with kids as well as with adults."

This staging of Matilda will differ from other local productions seen recently, as RRCP's small black box theater offers a unique setting for the performance. Chris Sullivan, RRCP's Executive Director, expressed his enthusiasm for Downey's vision for adapting this show for RRCP's small stage.

"Everyone's favorite parts are still there," said Sullivan, "but she makes it original by creating an immersive experience."

This production of Matilda aims to fully engulf the audience in the story. Downey's fresh approach promises to put you in Matilda's shoes as she deals with evil parents, a villainous school administrator, best friends who back her up, and a teacher and librarian who see all of the good in her.

The cast, handpicked from more than 60 auditioners, includes a dynamic mix of seasoned and emerging local talents, all ready to bring their exceptional skills to this much-loved story. Downey, alongside an experienced production team, is eager to present a show that resonates with, and inspires, every member of the audience.

"I am blocking the show to keep the audience involved right from the start... so watch out if you have a front row seat," said Downey.

At the heart of this theatrical adventure is a message of empowerment and the belief that anyone, regardless of age, can overcome adversity with courage and determination. Downey adds, "I hope audience members walk out the door of this show remembering that no matter what your age, if you stick up for what you know is right, you can win - even if that means you have to be a little bit naughty."

Don't miss this unforgettable production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical at the RRCP Playhouse. Tickets for the limited run are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly. Join us for a magical journey that celebrates the strength of imagination and the power of kindness.

The production's cast features 23 local performers from Yarmouth and 8 surrounding towns.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International. The production is being supported by Clark Insurance and Hancock Lumber.

Performances of Matilda will run from May 17-26, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Advanced reservations are required. Tickets are on sale for $22 online at www.RRCP.me.