USM Theatre To Present TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND (30 PLAYS IN 60 MINUTES)

USM Department of Theatre brings Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes) to Russell Hall Stage.
USM Department of Theatre brings Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes) to Russell Hall Stage.
Will they do it? Can a theatre ensemble possibly perform thirty plays in under an hour?! Join the USM Department of Theatre for the high-octane, interactive theatre experience that is Greg Allen's 30 Neo-Futurist Plays from Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes), one of Chicago's longest-running theatre phenomena. Each night audiences receive a menu of play titles that run the gamut between funny, serious, political, poignant, and abstract. Part theatre, part sporting event, each night is different as the audience determines the order and cheers on the cast to make it past the finish line before the buzzer sounds.
USM Theatre's Associate Professor, Rachel Price Cooper, directs the USM Department of Theatre's first-year cohort in this play that truly has something for everyone. “There is a lot of audience participation in that everyone receives a menu of all the plays on their way in and gets to yell out which ones they want to see”, she says. “It's a kind of choose-your-own-adventure theatre experience. It's a great one to take your friend to who thinks they don't like live theatre. It is also great for those of us (myself included) who don't have the longest attention span. This will keep you interested, start to finish. You'll laugh, you'll think, and can come back a second time and have another totally new experience.”
By Greg Allen
Directed by Rachel Price Cooper
December 5-8, 2024
Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus
December 5th at 7pm
December 6th at 7pm
December 7th at 7pm
December 8th at 2pm
Russell Hall Stage, USM Gorham Campus
Online: https://usm.maine.edu/department-theatre/box-office-tickets Box Office: 207-780-5151
$18 for Adults
$14 for USM Faculty, Staff & Students
$12 for Seniors
$8 for Students/Youth
Pay-What-You-Can on Thursday, December 5th.
Content Advisory
This show contains the use of strobe and flashing lights; profanity, depictions of alcohol consumption, violence; brief references to suicide.
Appropriate for ages 14 and up.
Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Janice Gardner at (207)780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM's telex / TDD number (207)780-5646.
Videos