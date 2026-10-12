STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open The Public Theatre's 36th Season
The production features a cast of professional actresses including returning performers from past Public Theatre shows.
The Public Theatre opens its 36th season with the beloved comedy Steel Magnolias playing Oct 23-Nov 8. You may have seen the much-loved film with its all-star cast, but did you know that Steel Magnolias was originally an award-winning Off-Broadway play!
Filled to the brim with humor, heart and hairdos, this timeless comedy, celebrates the lives and friendship of six, sassy, southern women who gather weekly in their local hair salon to navigate the joys and challenges of life together.
Artistic Director and director of Steel Magnolias Janet Mitchko says, 'I believe this heartfelt comedy is timeless because of the way it truthfully celebrates the strength, humor, friendship, and resilience of women and the remarkable ways they show up for each other. I guarantee that every woman in the audience will recognize a part of herself or someone they love onstage. Grab your best friend and GO!'
The amazing cast of professional actresses includes many familiar faces from past hit shows at The Public Theatre. Audiences may recognize Brigid Cleary from last season's Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk in the role of Clairee, Beth Hylton from Lunenberg in the role of M'Lynn, and Heather Dilly from Halfway There, Lunenberg and multiple other TPT shows in the role of beauty salon owner Truvy. New faces at The Public Theatre include Becca Ballenger as Shelby, Mary Caroline Owens as Annelle and Odelle Bowman as Ouiser.
The Louisiana hair salon is brought to life by Set Designer Chad Lefebvre, Lighting Design by Michael Reidy, Costumes by Florence Cooley and Sound Design by Katie Kuan-Yu Chen.
Due to the popularity of this production, The Public Theatre has added 2 additional Thursday matinee performances, as well as a pre-show wine-tasting event for the Thursday evening performance on Oct 27th. A free-post-show discussion with the cast and director will follow the Sun, Oct 25th performance.
For tickets and more information, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 207 782-3200.
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