STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open The Public Theatre's 36th Season

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The Public Theatre opens its 36th season with the beloved comedy Steel Magnolias playing Oct 23-Nov 8. You may have seen the much-loved film with its all-star cast, but did you know that Steel Magnolias was originally an award-winning Off-Broadway play!

Filled to the brim with humor, heart and hairdos, this timeless comedy, celebrates the lives and friendship of six, sassy, southern women who gather weekly in their local hair salon to navigate the joys and challenges of life together.

Artistic Director and director of Steel Magnolias Janet Mitchko says, 'I believe this heartfelt comedy is timeless because of the way it truthfully celebrates the strength, humor, friendship, and resilience of women and the remarkable ways they show up for each other. I guarantee that every woman in the audience will recognize a part of herself or someone they love onstage. Grab your best friend and GO!'

The amazing cast of professional actresses includes many familiar faces from past hit shows at The Public Theatre. Audiences may recognize Brigid Cleary from last season's Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk in the role of Clairee, Beth Hylton from Lunenberg in the role of M'Lynn, and Heather Dilly from Halfway There, Lunenberg and multiple other TPT shows in the role of beauty salon owner Truvy. New faces at The Public Theatre include Becca Ballenger as Shelby, Mary Caroline Owens as Annelle and Odelle Bowman as Ouiser.

The Louisiana hair salon is brought to life by Set Designer Chad Lefebvre, Lighting Design by Michael Reidy, Costumes by Florence Cooley and Sound Design by Katie Kuan-Yu Chen.

Due to the popularity of this production, The Public Theatre has added 2 additional Thursday matinee performances, as well as a pre-show wine-tasting event for the Thursday evening performance on Oct 27th. A free-post-show discussion with the cast and director will follow the Sun, Oct 25th performance.

For tickets and more information, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 207 782-3200.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 30 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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