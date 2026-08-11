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UPTA CAMP: The Official Musical of Maine to Play Cumston Hall

The show features parodies of hit Broadway songs from shows like Come From Away, Hamilton, and The Phantom of the Opera with new lyrics by Mark Falconer and Danny Gay.

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UPTA CAMP: The Official Musical of Maine to Play Cumston Hall

Royal Family Productions will present UPTA CAMP: The Official Musical of Maine, a comedy written by Chris Henry, at Cumston Hall in Monmouth for two performances.

Chris Henry has written a brand-new musical comedy about what it means to be a Mainer. The show features parodies of hit Broadway songs from shows like Come From Away, Hamilton, and The Phantom of the Opera with new lyrics by Mark Falconer and Danny Gay. This show is directed by Chris Henry. The production will take place at Cumston Hall on August 29 and 30. Tickets are $20 for general admission.

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to continue to produce top-quality theatre in her home state. Upta Camp: The Official Musical of Maine will star Josie French, Danny Gay, Ben Knight, Sara Beth Knight, Maggie Langhorne, Maddy McLean, Jane Mitchell, Emilija Pavloska, Cameron Reagan, and more to be announced.

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UPTA CAMP: The Official Musical of Maine to Play Cumston Hall
UPTA CAMP: The Official Musical of Maine to Play Cumston Hall
8/11/2026
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